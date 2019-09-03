Chris Buescher drives his No. 37 Chevrolet Camaro to 12th-place finish at Darlington Raceway

Chris Buescher crossed the finish line 12th in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday.

Erik Jones brought home the win in the race, with Kyle Larson taking second, and Kyle Busch crossing the finish line third. Kevin Harvick brought home fourth place, followed by Brad Keselowski in the No. 5 spot.

Kurt Busch picked up 10 bonus points by winning Stage 1, and Kyle Busch took Stage 2 to pad his totals for the weekend.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Buescher earned 25 points over the weekend, giving him 531 on the season. He ranks No. 20 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series overall points standings. Buescher did not collect any playoff points Sunday and still is seeking his first playoff points of the season.

The fifth-year driver qualified in 12th position at 170.578 mph.

Buescher has tallied one career victory, four top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 12 races.

Buescher battled 38 other cars in the field and the race saw seven cautions and 35 caution laps. There were 13 lead changes before the checkered flag.

Chris Buescher Driver Page | Get Chris Buescher Gear | Race Center