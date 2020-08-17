Chris Buescher drives No. 17 Ford Mustang to fifth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway Road Course

Chris Buescher finished fifth in the Go Bowling 235 at the DAYTONA Road Course at Daytona International Speedway Road Course on Sunday.

Buescher’s top-five finish, the second time he has achieved that result this year, added 32 points to his season total. Buescher is now 22nd in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 403 points. A total of 16 drivers make the playoffs.

Buescher started in 21st position. The sixth-year driver has one career victory, with five top-five finishes and 16 results inside the top 10.

The Prosper, Texas native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting four spots higher than his career mark of 24.8 and completing the race 17 places ahead of his 22.2 career average finish.

Buescher’s fifth-place finish was against 39 other drivers. The race endured four cautions and seven caution laps. There were 13 lead changes.

Chase Elliott finished first in the race, and Denny Hamlin finished second. Martin Truex Jr crossed the finish line third, with Jimmie Johnson securing fourth place. Buescher rounded out the top five.

After Elliott won the first stage, Hamlin drove the No. 11 car to victory in Stage 2.

