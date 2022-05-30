Chris Buescher’s car flipped 4.5 times at Coke 600 NASCAR race. What he said after

Matthew Stephens
·2 min read
JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Chris Buescher is OK after a violent crash at the Coke 600 saw his car flip almost five times and land on the roof.

The crash started when Daniel Suarez tried to move to the top of the track in front of Chase Briscoe but didn’t clear the No. 14, causing his No. 99 to spin and then get slammed by a skidding Buescher. That sent Buescher’s No. 17 Ford sliding out of control into the infield before the suspension collapsed underneath it, causing it to catch the artificial turf and roll four times before landing on its roof on the fifth revolution.

Buescher stayed in his car upside down for about 5 minutes before NASCAR officials were able to roll his car over so he could climb out under his own power. He was taken to the infield care center and released shortly after.

“Gonna be a bit sore tomorrow,” Buescher said ... “I haven’t been upside down in a really long time and was OK with that.”

Buescher credited his RFK Racing team for helping him get back into the top 10, especially after a Stage 1 wreck. He added “it’s a shame to be involved in that” wreck.

The crash brought out the red flag at Lap 346.

“Holy cow! That doesn’t look real,” race leader Ross Chastain said over his radio when watching the replay on the video board at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Suarez, Chastain’s teammate at Trackhouse, immediately exited his vehicle and waved to the crowd. “I put myself in a bad situation there. I was very close to the 14,” he told Fox Sports. “... I just hope Chris is OK.”

