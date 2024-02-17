Chris Brown Claims He Was Uninvited From NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Chris Brown is claiming the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game is singing one of his most famous songs: Say Goodbye.

The singer said he received an invitation to appear in the game, but a sponsor nixed those plans. Brown has constantly tried to make amends for a domestic abuse incident in 2009 against his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, and has generated other negative headlines from legal issues.

This time, Brown once again faced the consequences of past actions.

“I was asked by the NBA to play in the all star game this year! Only for them to call later and say they couldn’t do IT because of their sponsors like RUFFLES,” Brown wrote on his Instagram story, as reported on Complex Sports. “At this point I’m sick of people bothering me and I’m tired of living in the f—ing past. I POSTED THE EMAILS SO YALL COULD SEE. The NBA still was tryna get me to come and sit court side… NOT F—ING HAPPENING.”

Brown posted a screenshot of an email he received on January 22 with the subject that read “NBA All-Star 2024 Welcome x Chris Brown.”

“Welcome to 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. We are thrilled that you will be a part of the weekend,” the intro line read.

Brown was even given a design of the uniform he’d be wearing.

Friday’s game featured NFL stars Micah Parsons, Puka Nacua, C.J. Stroud and Kansa City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman, as well as music artists Jennifer Hudson, Walker Hayes and Adam Blackstone.

Lil’ Wayne and 50 Cent also featured as coaches for the contest, alongside Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe.

