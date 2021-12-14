Chris Boucher leads Toronto Raptors in 124-101 rout of Sacramento Kings

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors poured in a season-high 70 points in the first half to cruise to a 124-101 win against the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

Chris Boucher's 17 points led the way as Toronto (13-14) won for the second time in a row and fourth of its last five games.

The Raptors first-half total surpassed the previous season-high of 67 points scored in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 24.

All five Toronto starters scored in double figures against the Kings. After Boucher's total, rookie Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam popped in 16 points apiece. Fred VanVleet scored 12, and Gary Trent Jr. added 10.

Da'Aaron Fox scored a game-high 29 points for the Kings (11-17), who have dropped five of their last eight games.

The Raptors came right out of the gate with an 11-0 run and held a 30-22 advantage after the first quarter.

Toronto found its shooting groove in the second quarter, increasing the lead to 70-45 at halftime. The Raptors went 31 for 41 (60.8%) from the field and a strong 6 for 15 (40%) from behind the three-point arc.

Raptors starters Barnes, Siakam and Boucher led the way in the first half with 14, 10 and 10 points, respectively.

VanVleet, Trent Jr. and Svi Mykhailiuk were good for eight points apiece in the first two quarters. Mykailiuk scored 11 points in total, while Malachi Flynn and Yuta Watanabe came off the bench to score 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Watanabe also grabbed 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

The Raptors enjoyed a 93-69 lead after three quarters.

Toronto visits the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, but the Raptors found out that their home game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday was postponed. Ten Chicago players and some staff were placed in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Forward Precious Achiuwa missed the outing against Sacramento because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Also absent from the Toronto lineup were OG Anunoby (left hip pointer), Khem Birch (right ankle) and David Johnson (left calf strain).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2021.

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press