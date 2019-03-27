Chris Bosh unleashes one more scream as Heat retire his jersey in touching ceremony

Chris Bosh was never the biggest star on the Miami Heat, but it’s impossible to write even a summary of the team’s last decade without mentioning the now-retired forward. His decision to join the Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade helped elevate the squad into the biggest story in the NBA.

The Heat recognized that significance Tuesday when the team retired Bosh’s No. 1 jersey in a ceremony that included a touching video tribute, fireworks and, of course, one last primal scream.

Heat retire Chris Bosh’s jersey

The Heat’s ceremony took place at halftime of the team’s game against the Orlando Magic. Bosh was greeted with highlights of his six seasons in Miami, which included six All-Star appearances and two NBA titles.

Bosh was also honored by Pat Riley, who assembled the Heatles that captivated the basketball world for four seasons.

"I want to welcome Chris Bosh, forever and for always, a lifer of the Miami Heat."



Pat Riley honors @chrisbosh! #ThankYouChr1s pic.twitter.com/Dv2mnp9dx2 — NBA (@NBA) March 27, 2019

Then the jersey went up, as seen in the video atop this post. With his family looking on, Bosh had to hold back tears.

Bosh gave a short speech to the crowd, recounting how he first met Pat Riley and dropping a quip about beating Wade to the jersey retirement party.

The exercise ended the only way it could, with Bosh informing the crowd he was about to unleash one last scream.

One Last Scream. 😂



Chris Bosh had the perfect ending to his jersey retirement speech. #ThankYouChr1s pic.twitter.com/aWJoTO9NgH — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 27, 2019

Bosh is the fourth Heat player to have his number retired and fifth overall, joining Alonzo Mourning, Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Hardaway and Michael Jordan.

Remembering Chris Bosh’s career with the Heat

Bosh joined the Heat in free agency during the 2010 offseason, leaving the Toronto Raptors after starring seven frustrating seasons in which the team didn’t win a single playoff series. The Heat would win 15 playoff series in its six seasons with Bosh aboard, and obviously two NBA championships.

Playing on a team that featured LeBron James and Dwayne Wade in the prime of their careers, Bosh was never going to be the featured superstar, and he probably knew that when he signed on. He just seemed happy for the ride, beginning with that famous introduction alongside his two new teammates in 2010.

Former Miami Heat Chris Bosh reacts after his ceremony to retire his number at halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Miami. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images)

A blood clotting issue sadly put a premature end to Bosh’s career. He ended up averaging 18.0 points and 7.3 assists as a member of the Heat, and his contributions were summed up succinctly by a former teammate earlier in the day.

"I don't win my championships in Miami without him," James said. "What he meant to that team, all those years that he was down there in Miami — when I was there, my four years, and even a couple of years when I was gone — he's just a true definition of what a professional is all about."

