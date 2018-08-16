Chris Berman discussing expanded role with ESPN, report says

After decades as the face of ESPN's NFL coverage, Chris Berman receded into the background last season. But it sounds like viewers will be seeing more of the network icon this fall.

The New York Post reported Thursday that Berman is in talks with the network about an expanded role and there is "interest on both sides" in making it happen. It would not be a return to a full-time gig, at least initially, due to commitments already on Berman's calendar this fall — including a trip to the Ryder Cup in Paris in September.

But ESPN apparently is interested in getting Berman on the air as often as it can after "Sunday NFL Countdown" saw its ratings drop 12 percent in its first season without Berman since 1985.

The 63-year-old's reemergence could include doing more features and interviews for the Sunday morning show, the Post said, in addition to some "SportsCenter" appearances.