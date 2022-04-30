Chris Ashton rolls back the years to break Premiership try-scoring record in Leicester Tigers rout

Adam Hathaway
·5 min read
Chris Ashton rolls back the years to break Premiership try-scoring record in Leicester Tigers rout
Chris Ashton rolls back the years to break Premiership try-scoring record in Leicester Tigers rout - GETTY IMAGES

Leicester 56 Bristol 26

Chris Ashton smashed the Premiership try-scoring record as Leicester booked themselves a home play-off semi-final and showed their readiness for challenges to come in Europe.

The veteran winger scored three times in 24 first-half minutes to notch up yet another landmark as Tigers utterly dominated Bristol.

Ashton scored his first Premiership try, for Northampton against Wasps, in 2008 and number 93 came after three minutes here. Numbers 94 and 95 swiftly followed as he showed his appetite for scoring remains undimmed.

The winger leapfrogged Tom Varndell, the former Leicester, Wasps and Bristol wing, to top the scoring charts and can add that 95 to 20 for England, in 44 caps, and another record breaking 24 in the French Top 14 with Toulon in 2017-18.

Ashton is also the top try scorer in the Champions Cup, with 40 for Northampton, Saracens, Toulon and Sale, and his efforts helped tee up next week’s home European quarter-final against Leinster on Saturday. The last time Tigers were beaten at this old ground was in the corresponding fixture last year and an unbeaten record stretching back over nine months is big tick to take into Saturday’s tie against the Irish province.

Leicester are a club rejuvenated this season and Ashton is a player having a new lease of life in the Midlands, at the age of 35, since joining in February after falling out with Worcester.

“I had three months at home thinking that was it so I am very grateful to get the opportunity again.,” said Ashton. “When Steve rang I said I would be here tomorrow and it was a very easy decision for me. I am grateful to him for giving me the opportunity to be back in again.

“My mum said to me the other day scoring is the only thing that makes me genuinely look happy. It was a bit more special today. I am glad to get it out of the way, it could have taken a lot longer.”

Ashton apart, George Ford was flawless with his kicking from hand, Harry Potter lively on the opposite wing to Ashton and the Leicester pack, led by Ellis Genge and Jasper Wiese, was typically Leicester.

After Harlequins' failure to get over the line at Northampton on Friday night Leicester knew a win would be enough to guarantee them a semi-final back here.

As if they needed any extra motivation Leicester were led out of the tunnel by former captain Tom Youngs who announced his retirement this week at the age of 35. Hooker Youngs took time out of the game indefinitely in October to care for his wife, Tiffany, who is battling cancer.

Youngs captained Leicester 98 times, only Martin Johnson has done the job more, and for one last time he was first out of the tunnel to the sounds of ‘Smoke on the Water’. He had hardly taken his place in the stands before Ashton claimed the Premiership record and when the ex-captain did a half-time lap of honour, with his young daughter Maisie in tow, the winger had three on the board.

Ashton’s first after three minutes arrived thanks to a chip into space from centre Matias Moroni and the veteran flopped on the ball in the in-goal area. A Ford penalty widened the lead before Jack Bates, the Bristol centre, deflated the party atmosphere by outpacing the home defence for a stunning score.

Ashton was back in business after 23 minutes, just after being denied another score by Ioan Lloyd’s cover tackle, when swift hands by Ford and Freddie Steward put away in the left-hand corner, making the most of a Genge midfield burst.

The hat-trick arrived four minutes later as Ben Youngs found Ashton on a familiar tracking line and Ashton was lurking again, this time to no avail, when Youngs went over for his first league try of the season before the break.

Flanker Tommy Reffell continued his impressive season when his charge down of Tiff Eden’s kick created Leicester’s fifth try for centre Matias Moroni. Full-back Steward then waltzed through the Bristol defence as Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick withdrew the likes of Youngs, Genge, Ford and Dan Cole with next week’s European summit in mind.

There was still time for Ashton to go close in the corner but that brief respite for Bears only lasted a few seconds until No.8 Wiese crashed over. Late scores from Harry Thacker and Chris Vui could not gloss over another chastening afternoon for Bristol who made too many errors to compete with the league leaders a year after they led the league themselves before falling in a heap against Harlequins in the semi-finals.

“When you turn over against a team that is in form and having their day it makes it hard,” said Pat Lam, the Bristol director of rugby.

“They are the gold standard at the moment. This is their time. Everyone has their day and we will get our day back.”

Match details

Scoring sequence: 5-0 Ashton try; 8-0 Ford pen; 8-5 Bates try, 8-7 Sheedy con; 13-7 Ashton try, 15-7 Ford con; 20-7 Ashton try, 22-7 Ford con; 22-12 Fricker try, 27-12 Youngs try (half-time) 32-12 Moroni try, 34-12 Ford con; 37-12 Ford pen, 42-12 Steward try, 44-12 Ford con, 49-12 Wiese try, 51-12 Burns con; 51-17 Thacker try, 51-19 Eden con, 56-19 Potter try; 56-24 Vui try, 56-26 Eden con

Leicester: F.Steward; C.Ashton, M.Moroni, G.Porter (N.Nadolo 49), H.Potter; G.Ford (F.Burns 58), B.Youngs (R.Wigglesworth 55); E.Genge (capt, J.Whitcombe 58), J.Montoya (C.Clare 49), D.Cole (J.Heyes 58), H.Wells, C.Green (E.Snyman 64), H.Liebenberg, T.Reffell, J.Wiese
Replacements not used: O.Robinson

Bristol: I.Lloyd; T.Fricker (W.Capon 72), J.Bates, P.O’Conor, H.Purdy (A.Leiua 58); C.Sheedy (T.Eden 36), H.Randall (A.Uren 55; J.Woolmore (J.Benz-Salomon 69), H.Thacker, J.Afoa (J.Armstrong 58), J.Joyce, C.Vui, S.Luatua (capt, J.Hawkins 64), S.Jeffries (D.Thomas 55), F.Harding

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU)
Attendance: 20,502

