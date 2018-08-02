Chris Ashton returns to England squad at first opportunity as Eddie Jones names 44-man training party

Chris Ashton has made an immediate return to the England squad following his move to Sale Sharks, with Eddie Jones also calling up Saracens flanker Michael Rhodes after he qualified on residency.

Dylan Hartley returns to the squad, having missed the summer series defeat in South Africa due to concussion, but Danny Care is the biggest name to miss out as the Harlequins scrum-half does not feature in the 44-man training squad, having missed the South Africa tour too.

"We haven’t selected everyone,” Jones said. “There are a number of players we rested from the tour that we have allowed to continue their pre-season with their clubs.

"This camp is all about individual preparation, it’s about looking to see how we can help each of the players improve, how we can help with their selection for the national team, because we have 44 players coming in plus another 15 who are strongly in contention for the Quilter Internationals in November."

Ashton joined Sale Sharks after being released from his Toulon contract (Getty)

Having sealed a move from Toulon back to the Premiership with Sale in June, Ashton is handed his first England call-up since 2016, having not featured in a Test match since 2014.

"Chris is an exceptional player, I think we have seen with his form at Saracens, then at Toulon he has played exceedingly well,” Jones added. “He’s come back to England because he wants to play for England so he has got the right desire, the right attitude so it will be good to work with him."

Rhodes is called up after qualifying for England on residential grounds in July, with the 30-year-old South African named in the side at the earliest opportunity.

“This is a pre-season camp so a lot of our players, particularly the ones who went on the South African tour, have just started training with their clubs so it’s just a chance to get a group of players together to have a chat about the season ahead and look at the important areas in developing the team," said Jones.

eddie-jones.jpg

Jones has selected a 44-man group (Getty Images)

"With just over 12 months until the Rugby World Cup, it is an important time.

Jones added: “We have one day of training at this camp, a September camp, then a week before the South Africa game so every minute counts. We want to make sure we use every minute as productively as we can so that is the target."

England training squad

Backs

Chris Ashton (Sale Sharks), Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Cipriani (Gloucester Rugby), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Nathan Earle (Harlequins), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints), Gabriel Ibitoye (Harlequins), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jordan Olowofela (Leicester Tigers), Dan Robson (Wasps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Spencer (Saracens), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

Forwards

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), James Haskell (Northampton Saints), Alec Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs), Paul Hill (Northampton Saints), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joel Kpoku (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Michael Rhodes (Saracens), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Jack Singleton (Worcester Warriors), Will Spencer (Leicester Tigers), Elliott Stooke (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)

Not considered for selection due to injury/ fitness/ other: Jack Clifford (Harlequins), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), George Kruis (Saracens), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Brad Shields (Wasps), Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens).





