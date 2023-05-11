Chris Ashton free to play for Leicester in Premiership semi-final after red card overturned - Shutterstock

Chris Ashton, the Premiership’s record try-scorer, is free to play for Leicester Tigers in their play-off semi-final on Sunday after what a club insider called a “farcical” week of disciplinary proceedings.

Ashton faced an independent panel from midday on Thursday. Over a hearing that lasted almost five hours, it was successfully argued that the red card he was shown by referee Ian Tempest against Harlequins last weekend, for a high tackle on Cadan Murley, should be downgraded to a yellow.

The 36-year-old, who will retire at the end of the season, is now able to play against Sale Sharks on Sunday as Tigers bid to defend their Premiership title.

Were the panel to have upheld the red card, the resulting sanction would have almost ended Ashton’s time in rugby union. As the man himself suggested this week, that punishment would have also been a pertinent way to bring down the curtain on a prolific career that has been streaked by setbacks. Tries, trophies and controversy have been the three constants of the 16 years since Ashton crossed codes in 2007.

Gareth Graham, the chair of the panel, explained that evidence from Murley had been crucial to the outcome. “The panel was shown numerous angles of the tackle, many of which were not available to the referee and the match officials at the game,” he said in a statement. “The panel also had the benefit of hearing from Chris Ashton, and from Mr Murley, who were able to describe in detail their involvement in the incident.

“Mr Ashton accepted committing an act of foul play that would have merited a yellow card. Having seen and heard all the evidence, including that of Mr Murley, who gave a clear account as to the point of contact and the level of force involved in the tackle, the panel agreed with the submission that this was a yellow card offence.

“In arriving at that decision, the panel applied the Head Contact Process, as it was updated by World Rugby on March 1, 2023. This was an incident where there was some degree of head contact and where Mr Ashton accepted committing an act of foul play when he made a tackle that was too high.

“As required by the head contact Process, the panel then went on to consider what the degree of danger was in the tackle. Having assessed all the evidence before it, including that of Mr Murley (who told the panel that the initial contact was to his right shoulder, following which the tackle rode up to his neck area, but that any force to his neck was minimal), the panel concluded that there was indirect contact to the head and that any force to the head/neck was low.

“Consequently, the panel concluded that there was not a high degree of danger and that the correct starting point under the Head Contact Process was a yellow card. Therefore, the panel found the charge not proven. Mr Ashton is thereby able to play with immediate effect.”

While they will be delighted with the end result, Leicester have been left furious at RFU’s handling of the Ashton case. Initially, the club endeavoured to hold the hearing as quickly as possible. Ashton was due to be given a special merit award at the organisation’s annual gala dinner on Wednesday evening in recognition of becoming the first man to reach 100 tries in the competition, which he did by plundering a hat-trick in last month’s victory over Exeter Chiefs.

Leicester pulled out Ashton, though, so that the wing’s disciplinary hearing could be fulfilled as soon as possible so as not to disrupt the build-up to this weekend. Even through direct phone calls from senior figures at the club, Leicester were unable to contact the RFU on Monday, with the Bank Holiday given as a reason, and were only notified of the charges against Ashton via email on Tuesday evening.

Typically, hearings from Premiership fixtures are held on Tuesday evenings but details remained subject to confirmation until they were finally clarified on Wednesday afternoon. This situation has been labelled as “farcical” by a source close to Tigers.

The RFU are understood to have explained that they were unable to form a panel before Thursday and cited Ashton’s award from Premiership Rugby on Wednesday evening as a reason why the hearing could not take place on that day. By that stage, Ashton had already been withdrawn from the event to make himself available.

Leicester will have prepared for the eventuality of Ashton being banned, and the episode has left the Tigers with one full training session knowing their line-up for the weekend. Indeed, they are due to formally announce their squad at midday on Friday. As well as Ashton, Anthony Watson and Harry Potter will be in contention for starting wing spots, while Freddie Steward has also featured there this season.

