Chris Ashton leaves Sale Sharks with immediate effect after contract terminated on ‘mutual agreement’

Chris Ashton of Sale Sharks. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Former England wing Chris Ashton has left Sale Sharks with immediate effect, the Premiership club have announced.

In a shock club statement issued on Monday morning, Sale sharks said: “Sale Sharks can today announce that Chris Ashton will leave the club with immediate effect.

“The club and Chris have reached a mutual agreement regarding the termination of his Sale Sharks contract and he will leave the club immediately.

“Sale Sharks would like to thank Chris for his efforts whilst at the club and wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

Ashton’s immediate exit follows the sudden departure of centre Cameron Redpath, who last month agreed to join Bath despite having three years left to run on his existing deal after the West Country side paid a six-figure transfer fee to spring him from Sale.

