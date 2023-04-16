Chris Ashton becomes Premiership’s first centurion and boosts Leicester’s title hopes

Chris Ashton of Leicester Tigers celebrates his 100th career try during the Premiership match with Exeter Chiefs - Getty Images/David Rogers

When it finally came, from a snappy Handre Pollard pass, Welford Road rose to greet Chris Ashton’s 100th Premiership try as though the supreme poacher were a career-long Leicester Tiger.

Ashton, who had been beaming upon scurrying over the line and celebrating with a swivel, adopted a more serious expression as cheers became applause. The inaugural centurion turned to acknowledge a reception that reflected genuine warmth and respect for special achievement underpinned by longevity and craft.

The telling try arrived with Exeter Chiefs reduced to 13, due to a questionable second yellow card for Olly Woodburn, and the visitors unravelled in gruesome fashion thereafter. Even so, Ashton’s performance provided an exhibition of the quality that has driven him to three figures.

Having announced his impending retirement a few days previously, the 36-year-old ended up with a hat-trick. The finishes may have been straightforward, but Ashton’s primary gifts are razor-sharp anticipation and old-fashioned industry. Those allow him to turn up in the right place at the right time again and again.

His impish streak is legendary, and Ashton marked his treble on the 70-minute mark by bounding the nearby hoardings and scaling some steps to take a seat in the Mattioli Woods stand and applaud himself. This was a trick borrowed from Felipe Contepomi’s days at Bristol. More palpable than any quirky gesture, though, was Ashton’s skill.

Much earlier, he had set up Jack van Poortvliet with a deft grubber down the right-hand touchline. For at least two more of Leicester’s nine tries, which just about put them into a Premiership semi-final, Ashton was poised to gather a scoring pass. You sense he has more to give over the coming weeks as Tigers bid for back-to-back Premiership crowns.

Leicester lost James Cronin to injury in the fourth minute, yet opened the scoring from the very next scrum in a direct manner. Jasper Wiese surged past Joe Simmonds and Pollard spotted space close to the fringe of the resulting breakdown. He split Chiefs with a deft sidestep and broke clear.

Ashton scampered onto the shoulder of his fly-half and called for a kick ahead. It duly came, but bobbled into the hands of Dan Kelly instead and Pollard converted. Ashton then released Van Poortvliet before Sam Simmonds mounted a response, slicing Tigers from the edge of the hosts’ 22. The Montpellier-bound back rower rounded Van Poortvliet and Ashton brilliantly. In doing so, he set a new record for forwards by notching his 59th Premiership try to surpass Neil Back.

Tigers, meanwhile, were striving to release their own marksman. When Pollard’s pass outflanked Exeter, Freddie Steward flung the ball behind Ashton and into touch. While they did not have it all their own way, Leicester held Chiefs at arm’s length thanks to the scavenging defence of Tommy Reffell and a brawny maul.

Woodburn was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on out wide and Pollard added a penalty but quickly presented Chiefs with a life-line. A kick-pass towards Anthony Watson’s wing was snaffled nicely by Tom Wyatt and a string of offloads sent Stuart Hogg over.

Chris Ashton of Leicester Tigers reacts to the adulation after becoming the first player to score 100 Premiership tries - Getty Images/David Rogers

On the stroke of half-time, just as Woodburn returned, another yellow for Rory O’Loughlin, for another deliberate knock-on, kept Chiefs down to 14. Pollard, who had pointed at the posts, turned and drove into the corner. On the back of some grunt from the heavies, Watson circled Kelly and slid a kick across. Ashton went to 99.

Three minutes into the second period came Woodburn’s sending-off, which also brought a penalty try. With Chiefs down to 13, Ashton capitalised and the wheels came off for Chiefs. George Martin powered over from close range, Ashton notched number 101 and Matt Scott bagged a double. The centre’s second was instigated by Ashton’s long pass to Watson. Had the latter been feeling more generous, he could have slipped Ashton under the posts.

Rus Tuima’s consolation could not hearten Exeter, though Chiefs do have the Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle. Tigers are eyeing Twickenham. If they turned a tanker to win the Premiership last season, then retaining their title would be a feat akin to raising The Titanic.

Less than three months before this victory, the champions were in a fairly bleak spot. They had lost 19-18 Northampton Saints at home, Steve Borthwick and Kevin Sinfield had abdicated to Twickenham and their campaign was in danger of petering out. Now, they have recovered impetus and are rumbling through the business end of proceedings as their most famous sides have done.

Though they will probably have to travel to Sale Sharks to reach a second consecutive domestic decider, Tigers will feel confident. And Ashton’s record will inject further optimism.