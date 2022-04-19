CHP, sheriff’s deputies investigating crash and possible shooting in Yuba County

Sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol personnel are investigating a vehicle collision and possible shooting Tuesday morning in rural Northern California, authorities said.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office responded around shortly after 9:30 a.m. to reports of gunshots being heard and a possible vehicle collision on Hammonton Smartsville Road near the town of Linda, spokeswoman Leslie Williams said.

Williams said a California Highway Patrol unit was “involved” at the scene, but she could not confirm whether that meant a CHP officer was involved in a collision, a shooting or both.

“There were possible shots fired and a vehicle collision, and that’s what we’re actively investigating,” Williams told The Sacramento Bee around 10:15 a.m.

A CHP Yuba-Sutter area spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

No other details were immediately available.