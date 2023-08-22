CHP to run DUI checkpoint in Sacramento County this Friday. Here’s what you need to know

California Highway Patrol will hold a DUI checkpoint this Friday in eastern Sacramento County.

CHP officers will be stationed at an undisclosed location within the unincorporated area of eastern Sacramento County between 8 p.m. and midnight, according to a news release from the CHP’s East Sacramento office, which patrols areas east of Sacramento along the Highway 50 corridor.

“The CHP’s goal is to ensure the safe passage of each and every motorist by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of impaired driving-related arrests or crashes,” the CHP said in the release.

The DUI checkpoint has proven an effective tool for achieving this goal, officers said.

A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety is funding Friday’s checkpoint.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI can face a license suspension and an average of $13,500 in fines, according to previous reporting from The Sacramento Bee.

