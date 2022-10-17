CHP officer seriously injured, struck by alleged DUI suspect in south Sacramento

A California Highway Patrol officer was seriously injured after being struck by a DUI suspect early Sunday morning in south Sacramento while responding to a fatal hit-and-run crash, authorities said.

The officer was outside of their vehicle at around 12:30 a.m. responding to a crash on Stockton Boulevard just south of Florin Road when a Ford Mustang on northbound Stockton “entered the closure and collided with an officer on scene” at a high rate of speed, the CHP South Sacramento office said in a Monday news release.

The injured officer, who was standing outside a patrol vehicle, was taken to a hospital with major injuries, CHP officials wrote. CHP South Sacramento spokesman Officer Mark Leavitt said the officer is “still in critical condition, but stable.”

Officers had been dispatched to the deadly hit-and-run about an hour before the officer was struck, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the news release.

The driver accused of hitting the officer, a 27-year-old Sacramento man, was arrested at the scene of the crash on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, according to the news release, which said he had minor injuries. The driver’s identity has not been released.

The identity of the victim killed in the hit-and-run on Stockton Boulevard will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.