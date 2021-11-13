CHP deactivates Sacramento Amber Alert after suspect in 3-year-old’s abduction is arrested

A California Highway Patrol Amber Alert was deactivated Saturday and a man arrested after the abduction of a child in Sacramento.

The CHP issued its Amber Alert just before 9:45 p.m. Friday night stating that a 3-year-old boy had been abducted in Sacramento. The suspect was identified as Joshua Yago, 30.

Officer Ryan Woo, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department, said that Yago was also involved in a shooting earlier Friday in connection with the abduction.

Officers were sent to the 3900 block of 63rd Street in Tahoe Park about 4:50 p.m. on reports of an assault. There, they found a man and a woman, both suffering non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Woo said that Yago fled the scene with the woman’s 3-year-old child, prompting the Amber Alert.

Yago was known to the victims and the 3-year-old boy, according to police.

By 3 a.m. Saturday, the CHP had deactivated its alert, saying that the child had been found.

Sacramento police officials said in a social media update that Yago and the child were found together in Hayward, and that the child was “safe and in good health” and will be returned to his family.

Yago was arrested and will be booked into jail on kidnapping charges and charges related to the shooting, according to police.