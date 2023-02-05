New CHP commissioner appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom after an unexpected retirement

After the unexpected retirement of the head of the California Highway Patrol, Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Sean Duryee as the agency’s new leader.

“A veteran of the CHP, Commissioner Duryee has dedicated his career to serving the people of California, starting as a Cadet decades ago,” Newsom said in a statement announcing Duryee’s appointment. “His leadership, extensive experience and dedication will continue to serve California well and I thank him for taking on this new role.”

Duryee, 48, of Galt, has served as acting commissioner of the state police force since January and was a deputy commissioner before that. He has been with the agency since 1998 in a variety of positions, including commander of the department’s Commercial Vehicle Section, academy instructor and cadet.

He will oversee a law-enforcement agency with more than 11,000 employees and an annual budget of nearly $3 million. He will also take over an ongoing campaign to hire 1,000 CHP officers over the next few years in order to fill vacancies that piled up during the COVID-19 pandemic when the agency temporarily closed its training academy in West Sacramento.

Duryee said he was “humbled and honored” by the opportunity.

Having just been appointed as the 17th Commissioner of the CHP, I am humbled and honored Governor Newsom has trusted me with the opportunity to lead this incredible organization with vision and purpose, and to serve the people of California.#CHP #CaliforniaHighwayPatrol pic.twitter.com/y7lVCdvLrq — Sean Duryee (@CHPCommissioner) February 4, 2023

Duryee will replace Amanda Ray, who announced her retirement in December 2022. Ray was the first woman and the second Black person chosen to lead the agency. She had worked for the CHP for 32 years before her departure.