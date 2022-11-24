Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Announces FY2023 Interim Results

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited
·9 min read

Results Highlights

  • Despite the macro-economic challenges and pandemic-led business disruptions, the Group reported a resilient set of results as revenue rose 5.3% year-on-year to HK$46,535 million for 1HFY2023, supported by favourable store opening momentum in Mainland China (the "Mainland") and strength in gold jewellery and products

  • Retail network expanded to 6,948 point of sales ("POS") as at 30 September 2022 with a net addition of 933 CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY POS in the Mainland

  • Gross profit increased 1.6% to HK$10,962 million. Adjusted gross profit margin declined to 22.4% from 23.5% in the same period last year, mainly attributable to a higher contribution from our wholesale business and gold jewellery and products

  • The Group became a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index ("HSI") in September 2022 and will be included in the MSCI China Index from close of 30 November 2022. These milestones will support diversification and institutionalisation of the shareholder base and improve trading liquidity

  • The Group is advancing strategic priorities to support its margin and growth ambitions over the medium-term by strengthening competitiveness, enhancing the quality of earnings, and driving long-term value creation for stakeholders

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited ("Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group", the "Group" or the "Company"; SEHK stock code: 1929), today announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2022 ("1HFY2023").

Financial Summary

For the six months ended 30 September

2022
HK$ million

2021
HK$ million

YoY Change

Revenue

46,535

44,186

+5.3%

Gross profit

10,962

10,794

+1.6%

Gross profit margin

23.6%

24.4%

Adjusted gross profit margin(1)

22.4%

23.5%

Core operating profit(2)

4,349

4,472

-2.7%

Core operating profit margin(2)

9.3%

10.1%

Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company

3,336

3,581

-6.8%

Earnings per share (HK$)

0.33

0.36

-6.8%

Interim dividend per share(3) (HK$)

0.22

0.22

N/A

  1. Adjusted gross profit margin, a non-IFRS measure, eliminates the effect of unrealised loss (gain) on gold loans, which the Company believes is useful in gaining a more complete understanding of its operational performance and the underlying trend of its businesses

  2. Core operating profit and the corresponding margin, a non-IFRS measure, being the aggregate of adjusted gross profit and other income, less selling and distribution costs and general and administration expenses, which the Company believes is useful in gaining a more complete understanding of its operational performance and the underlying trend of its businesses

  3. The payout ratio for 1HFY2023 approximates 66.0%

Resilient Revenue Growth Despite Challenging Market Conditions

Supported by favourable store opening momentum in the Mainland and strength in gold jewellery and products, the Group's revenue increased 5.3% to HK$46,535 million in 1HFY2023 (1HFY2022: HK$44,186 million). Gross profit rose 1.6% to HK$10,962 million (1HFY2022: HK$10,794 million). Adjusted gross profit margin declined to 22.4% from 23.5% in the same period last year, mainly attributable to a higher share of our wholesale business and gold jewellery and products. As a result, core operating profit declined 2.7% year-on-year.

Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company decreased 6.8% to HK$3,336 million (1HFY2022: HK$3,581 million), mainly due to a net foreign exchange loss arising from the weakening of RMB. Earnings per share was reported at HK$0.33 (1HFY2022: HK$0.36). The Board has declared an interim dividend of HK$0.22 per share in 1HFY2023, representing a payout ratio of approximately 66.0% (1HFY2022: 61.4%).

Dr. Henry Cheng, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Chairman, said:"As the world continues to evolve in rapid and unpredictable ways, Chow Tai Fook has demonstrated its resilience in managing risks while seeking new opportunities. Leveraging our extensive operational experience, data analytics and accurate judgment, the Group is able to exercise flexibility in its strategic approach to sustaining a long-term growth."

Same Store Sales ("SSS") Trend Impacted by Pandemic Measures

Business in the Mainland was significantly impacted by the pandemic in the first quarter of the financial year and SSS was down 7.8% in 1HFY2023. In Hong Kong, SSS experienced solid growth of 15.1% in the period, thanks to stable local demand. SSS in Macau decreased by 31.8%, mainly attributable to tightened pandemic measures that reduced tourist traffic.

Solid Progress in Market Share Gain in the Mainland

The Group is taking a targeted and strategic approach to expansion by opening new stores in locations with high potential to boost our market share. The Group's retail network expanded to 6,948 POS as at 30 September 2022, with a net addition of 933 CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY POS in the Mainland during the period.

In 1HFY2023, we closed a net of 4 POS in Hong Kong, mainly in tourist areas, to enhance operational efficiency. A new POS in Malaysia was opened during the period as we explore opportunities in Southeast Asia.

Differentiated Products with Compelling Stories to Attract Customers

With the rise of Guachao ("national trend"), our CTF．HUÁ Collection, which draws on the traditional heritage of Chinese craftsmanship and culture, is much loved by young consumers in the Mainland. The CTF．HUÁCollection contribution to the gold jewellery and products RSV in the Mainland amounted to 40.7% in 1HFY2023.

During the period, we launched the Wonderful Life Collection, which combines gold and T MARK diamonds.Since launch in July 2022, Wonderful Life Collection has received an overwhelming response that has supported new sales growth in the gem-set product category.

During the period, HEARTS ON FIRE achieved an outstanding result, both versus last financial year and pre-pandemic levels, with RSV up 62.6% in the Mainland and 50.2% in the Hong Kong and Macau market on a year-on-year comparable basis. The brand's strong top-line growth reflects the excellent reception of new designs launched under our ever-green Aerial and Illa Collections, and ongoing regional events and promotions to build desirability with local customers.

Business Outlook and Strategies

Against the backdrop of a challenging business environment characterised by macro-economic externalities, the Group remains cautiously optimistic about the opportunities ahead and is committed to growing sustainably. With resolve, experience and agility, our management team will stay vigilant while executing our growth strategies.

Meanwhile, the Group has joined the ranks of other blue-chip companies as a constituent stock of the HSI in September 2022, and will be included in the MSCI China Index from close of 30 November 2022. This marks a major milestone for the Group since listing in 2011. Inclusion in the HSI and MSCI China index diversifies and institutionalises the Group's existing shareholder base and enhances its trading liquidity.

We remain positive on the mid- to long-term growth prospects of the Mainland‘s economy and jewellery market. Based on this, we have declared an interim dividend of HK$0.22 per share, implying a 66.0% payout ratio.

While we maintain prudent cost control strategies to mitigate short-term challenges, the Group's mid-term growth is expected to be driven by a gradual improvement of the economy and consumption. We are equipped to realise the opportunities in the underserved bridal jewellery in lower tier Mainland cities, and enhance our offerings to appeal to the millennials who have a penchant for self-expression.

Leveraging on the strong support from our franchisees, store opening momentum in the Mainland remains favourable. We continue to adopt a disciplined approach in expanding our retail network strategically by taking into consideration market share growth, health of store economics and productivity. Our retail network in the Mainland is expected to reach 7,000 POS by the end of FY2023.

In Hong Kong, we expect pent-up demand for bridal jewellery and a gradual easing of social distancing measures to drive growth in the second half of FY2023. Encouraged by the marketing campaigns and member-exclusive events launched, we continue to pursue these efforts to build momentum to boost sales and deepen connections with customers. We however expect any further significant recovery of the Hong Kong and Macau market to be dependent on border re-opening. In the near term, we continue to closely monitor our store profitability and exercise disciplined cost management. We also remain attentive to expansion opportunities in Southeast Asia, such as Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines and stay well-positioned to capitalise on them as they emerge.

Over the medium term, the Group will stay nimble to mitigate market uncertainties and strengthen our competitiveness, while improving the quality of earnings and driving sustainable value. To this end, we are focusing on five strategic priorities to support these key objectives:

  1. Elevating our brand positioning to attract new and younger customers;

  2. Optimising our product portfolio while reducing inventory levels and turnover days;

  3. Enhancing operational efficiency to optimise competitiveness and effectiveness;

  4. Nurturing a people-first workplace culture and strengthening talent development;

  5. Building a data-driven culture, accelerating the use of digital technology and data analysis to support the business.

- End -

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 1929) was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in December 2011. The Group's vision is to become the most trusted jewellery group in the world.

Founded in 1929, the Group's iconic brand "CHOW TAI FOOK" is widely recognised for its trustworthiness and authenticity, and is renowned for its product design, quality and value. A long-standing commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has contributed to the Group's success, along with that of its iconic retail brand, and has been embodied in its rich heritage. Underpinning this success are our long-held core values of "Sincerity • Eternity".

The Group's differentiation strategy continues to make inroads into diverse customer segments by catering to a bespoke experience for different lifestyles and personalities, as well as customers' different life stages. Offering a wide variety of products, services and channels, the Group's brand portfolio comprises the CHOW TAI FOOK flagship brand with curated retail experiences, and other individual brands including HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, SOINLOVE and MONOLOGUE.

The Group's commitment to sustainable growth is anchored in its customer-centric focus and strategies, which are in place to promote long-term innovation in business, in people and in culture. Another asset underpinning sustainable growth is a sophisticated and agile business model. This supports the Group by fostering excellence and extending opportunities along the entire value chain to communities and industry partners across the world.

With an extensive retail network in China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States, and a fast-growing smart retail business, the Group is implementing effective online-to-offline ("O2O") strategies to succeed in today's omni-channel retail environment. ________________________________________________________________________________

Media Enquiries:

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

Danita On
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: (852) 2138 8501
Email: danitaon@chowtaifook.com

Haide Ng
Senior Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: (852) 2138 8336
Email: haideng@chowtaifook.com

SOURCE: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/728251/Chow-Tai-Fook-Jewellery-Group-Announces-FY2023-Interim-Results

Latest Stories

  • Bucks pull away in second half to beat Trail Blazers

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night. Antetokounmpo made 16 of his 24 field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Milwaukee improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Grayson Allen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Holiday opened the quarter with a 3-point

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • Toronto Argonauts' linebacker Henoc Muamba Grey Cup MVP and top Canadian

    REGINA — His hands full of hardware, Toronto Argonauts middle linebacker Henoc Muamba knelt on Mosaic Stadium's stage and cried after winning the first Grey Cup of his football career. The 33-year-old doubled up on individual honours in the game. Muamba was chosen as the most valuable player and outstanding Canadian in Toronto's 24-23 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Regina on Sunday night. "Still trying to figure out if this is real life," Muamba said during a post-game press conference fl

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans get rowdy as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?