'The Chosen's Jonathan Roumie turns hippie in 'Jesus Revolution': Watch our exclusive trailer

Jonathan Roumie, who stars as Jesus in the streaming faith series "The Chosen," turns hippie in upcoming film "Jesus Revolution."

And it's totally beautiful, man, as seen in the first "Jesus Revolution" trailer, revealed on USATODAY.com.

"For those who have gotten comfortable seeing me as Jesus in 'The Chosen,' this is a different kind of hippie," Roumie tells USA TODAY of the new role. "Jesus, in his own right, marched to his own drum as far as the rabbis go. And he changed the system and stirred things up."

Stirring things up is just what "Jesus Revolution" (in theaters Feb. 24) is about. It stars Roumie, 48, as the charismatic hippie street preacher Lonnie Frisbee, who joins forces with ultimate square Pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer) in a story based on real events.

When Frisbee enters Smith's languishing church, and attracts growing numbers of barefoot hippies, it's a jolt to some traditional churchgoers. But Smith's Calvary Chapel flourishes as a hub in the surging youth Jesus Movement – dubbed "The Jesus Revolution" on the June 21, 1971, cover of Time magazine. The story, featured in the movie, was published five years after the newsmagazine famously asked, "Is God Dead?" at the height of the hippie counterculture.

Calvary Chapel, now the mother church of 1,800 U.S. congregations, requires an additional tent for the burgeoning faithful, and "Revolution" features its famed baptisms on Marin County, California's Pirate's Cove beach.

Recreating these Pacific Ocean baptism scenes was emotionally uplifting for Grammer in the first pastor role for the "Frasier" star.

"It was pretty great, that moment of immersing someone in water and releasing everything they carry," says Grammer. "It was absolutely miraculous to participate in that, even in a performance."

For his performance, Roumie dyed his long hair walnut-blonde to match Frisbee's. "We took a trip to the salon to get closer to the authentic Lonnie," who consciously fashioned himself after Jesus, Roumie says. The changes also helped to differentiate the portrayal from Roumie's role in "The Chosen" (which released its Season 3 trailer on Oct. 17 and returns in theaters Nov. 18 before going to streaming).

"it was really important to make that distinction that this isn't just some iteration of Jesus, but Lonnie was a guy who lived and breathed and suffered in his own way," says Roumie.

Ultimately, Frisbee (who died of complications from AIDS in 1993 at 43) falls to the pressures of his growing fame in "Revolution," feuding with Smith before ultimately parting ways with the pastor.

"if you take a kid and suddenly thrust him into essentially celebrity status in this movement, he's going to be affected by it. That's what makes this real," says Roumie, who adds that Frisbee had a powerful impact on the people he touched. "Lonnie is a perfect example of how God uses these broken, ordinary people to do extraordinary things. Luckily, there is hope offered."

That hope comes in the form of once-troubled youth Greg Laurie ("Kissing Booth" star Joel Courtney) who is shown in flashbacks growing up with a single mom (Kimberly Williams-Paisley). Inspired and baptized by Frisbee. Laurie joins the church with his girlfriend (and future wife) Cathe (Anna Grace Barlow), and seeks greater spiritual roles.

Now a prominent pastor and author, Laurie founded the megachurch Harvest Christian Fellowship in 1973, served as the film's consultant and co-wrote the 2018 book on which it's based: "Jesus Revolution: How God Transformed an Unlikely Generation and How He Can Do It Again Today"

After the split with Frisbee, one of Smith's last lines to Laurie at sunset near Pirate's Cove beach foretells the lasting impact of the Jesus Movement in today's Christian life.

"This line came out of an improvisatory moment that they kept it in the movie," says Grammer. "I just turned to the sunset and said, 'Let's just see what God has in mind.'"

