Chosen One Launches its Decentralized Platform to Incentivize Content Creators

Chosen One
·4 min read

NEW YORK, NY, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chosen One announced its decentralized content protocol launch. The protocol aims to solve dilemmas currently faced by for-profit content platforms and their billions of users. The decentralized blockchain powering content ecosystem aims to put ownership and control of Content in its users' hands and incentivize content creation. The platform also aims to incentivize user participation by making each user's contribution valuable.

Talking about the launch and the vision of the Chosen One platform, the director and CEO, Mr. George Green, said, "At Chosen One, we envision building a decentralized digital content-based economy that allows Content to be freely produced, distributed, rewarded, and traded while protecting author rights and ensuring fair incentivization of both the authors and the consumers. We strive to incentivize authentic content creation while transferring the value of Content to users."

He added, "All accounts created during the launch of the content platform will be used as genesis accounts of the content protocol, getting decentralized identity system and allowing authors to truly own their data which deployed on a decentralized blockchain network. Authors and users will have a fair share of the generated revenue, which will be monetized through the issuance of CSO Tokens, an Erc20-based token distributed to the users or authors in proportion to their earnings.

The CTO of Chosen One, Mr. Alex Yurkovich, present at the occasion, said, "If you look at the leading ten global corporations, 5 of those are directly related to Data, i.e., Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta. This gives an impression that the era we live in is the era of Data, of which the most crucial aspect is Content. It has become a staple for individual influencers, businesses, large corporate brands, and just about anyone else who's trying to carve out their unique place on the internet. Now, although Content is King of the revenue it generates, almost all of the revenue goes towards the platforms. In contrast, the content creators and users have almost No or very minimal share from this revenue."

"At Chosen One, we aim to be at the forefront of evolution whereby content creators are the true owners of their curations, having share from the revenue, whereas community participation is also incentivized. Our native coin i.e. CSO, aims to position itself as the token of choice for the content creators and content consumers within the Chose One ecosystem," continued Mr. Alex Yurkovich.

The Chosen One platform's ambitious goal is to build new systemic governance, economic, and social system that utilizes modern DeFi protocols, on-chain governance, and content platforms to demonstrate a viable alternative to a failing system. Its native token, i.e., SCO, runs on a permissionless blockchain network, drastically reducing the energy requirements of securing transactions and removing a central authority. CSO Token also serves as the fundamental constituent element of the economic system and an important incentive for encouraging Content. Everyone who contributes will receive a substantial token reward. People will continue contributing when they are recognized for their contributions, prompting the platform to grow positively.

Chosen One believes it holds the key to the future of content marketing and advertising, creating a community of creators and influencers who are successful at engaging with their audiences. It creates an exceptional content experience for the influencers creating the Content and the followers consuming it. A key aspect of the platform is to create a culture of one-on-one influencer interactions where influencers and followers can mutually generate profits for themselves through creating and engaging with amazing Content.

About the journey ahead, the CEO said, "The future content platform will become the underlying foundation, develop more practical applications, combine live broadcast and chat systems, connecting with strong demand functions such as entertainment and payment, and create a social entertainment ecosystem to allow each token users hold is more valuable and greatly increases the user experience and the usability of the platform."

About Chosen One

Chosen One creates a rewards-based economy where creators who contribute the platform via token economy. It redistributes the value of content and giving it more layers of utility.

Social Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Chosen-One-112071338234301

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChosenO30303081

Media Contact

Company: Chosen One

Contact: Bobby Flay

Email: marketing@chosenone.io

Website: https://chosenone.io/en.html

SOURCE: Chosen One


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Bombers set to host Stampeders in showdown of CFL's last two unbeaten teams

    WINNIPEG — Mike O’Shea downplayed Friday’s battle of the unbeaten, but the Winnipeg head coach hopes CFL fans will be hyped. The 5-0 Blue Bombers host the 4-0 Calgary Stampeders at IG Field, with both clubs having the opportunity to come away with the league’s only unblemished record. "I don't know what kind of ribbon you get for being unbeaten in Week 6," O’Shea told reporters after Thursday’s walk-through. "I don't know that it really matters. "All three phases were rolling for them in their l

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wrapped up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke a

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Honey Badgers extend win streak to 6 with decisive win over Shooting Stars

    The Hamilton Honey Badgers got out to an early lead and cruised to an 84-70 win over the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Thursday. Hamilton (13-3) entered the game on a five-game win streak with their last loss coming at the hands of the Shooting Stars on June 25. Right out of the gate, the Honey Badgers started out hot and led 25-14 after the first and ended the half up 44-25. The third quarter was much of the same before Scarborough tried to rally in the fourth quarter and in the Elam Ending, bu

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Penguins trade John Marino to Devils for Ty Smith, pick

    The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded defenceman John Marino to the New Jersey Devils.

  • Blue Jays need more from Bo Bichette to reach full potential

    Bo Bichette has looked like himself in small stretches this season, they just haven't occurred consistently enough.

  • Hernandez's walk off RBI single leads Blue Jays to comeback 6-5 win over Royals

    TORONTO — As he watched his team fight out of a two-run deficit in extra innings, Teoscar Hernandez said he was feeding off the energy in the dugout. "I just had the confidence that my teammates were going to put some good at-bats in and we're going to tie the game and win the ball game," he said. Hernandez hit a walk-off RBI single as part of a three-run 10th inning for the Toronto Blue Jays as they came from behind to defeat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 at Rogers Centre on Saturday. After Vinnie