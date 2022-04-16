‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina.

On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”

DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”

Earlier, TMZ had cited law enforcement in a report that said DaBaby, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, had “exchanged words with an intruder and shot the man in the leg” on 13 April.

The 30-year-old reportedly then phoned 911 and “was cooperative with cops when they arrived”.

Police said that, upon arriving at the scene, they found an unidentified individual who was “suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound”. The person was then taken to a nearby hospital.

“On 13/04/2022 at around 1945 hours officers with the Troutman Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 135 Stillwater Road,” police said in a statement.

“Officers arrived on scene where they found one subject suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

“The subject was transported by Iredell County EMS to a medical facility for treatment. Due to the ongoing and continuing nature of this investigation, no information as to the names of those involved or the circumstances can be released at this time. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at large.”

Although police would not confirm to CNN that DaBaby owns the home where the alleged intrusion took place, they said he was present when the shooting occurred.

“I can confirm the shooting did not occur inside the residence and that Mr Kirk was on the property,” police chief Josh Watson told the channel in an email.

He said the investigation was in “an ongoing status” and that he was not able to provide further information at this time.

The Independent has contacted DaBaby’s representative for comment.