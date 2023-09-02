Chorizo, pepper and paprika rice recipe

‘This was one of my dad’s favourite dishes,’ writes Diana Henry

This is an approximation of the rice dish that’s served at nearly every beach bar on the Algarve. It was one of my dad’s favourite dishes. He used to kind of growl when the bowls of it arrived.

This is as near to the dish we loved as possible. I did wonder whether it contained cumin – maybe it did in some places – so you could add half a teaspoon to the vegetables.

You could also add half a teaspoon of Marmite to the stock. The dish tasted quite beefy in some places but the addition is up to you. If you don’t have enough chicken stock, add water to make the liquid up to 750ml.

Timings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Serves

4 as a side dish

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

150g chorizo, or a mixture of bacon and chorizo, finely chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, grated to a purée

½ each red, green and yellow pepper, seeded and cut into squares

200g basmati rice

½ tsp chilli flakes

3½ tsp hot smoked paprika

35g tomato purée

2 bay leaves

750ml chicken stock

Method