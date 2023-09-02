Chorizo, pepper and paprika rice recipe
This is an approximation of the rice dish that’s served at nearly every beach bar on the Algarve. It was one of my dad’s favourite dishes. He used to kind of growl when the bowls of it arrived.
This is as near to the dish we loved as possible. I did wonder whether it contained cumin – maybe it did in some places – so you could add half a teaspoon to the vegetables.
You could also add half a teaspoon of Marmite to the stock. The dish tasted quite beefy in some places but the addition is up to you. If you don’t have enough chicken stock, add water to make the liquid up to 750ml.
Timings
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 40 minutes
Serves
4 as a side dish
Ingredients
1 tbsp olive oil
150g chorizo, or a mixture of bacon and chorizo, finely chopped
1 onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, grated to a purée
½ each red, green and yellow pepper, seeded and cut into squares
200g basmati rice
½ tsp chilli flakes
3½ tsp hot smoked paprika
35g tomato purée
2 bay leaves
750ml chicken stock
Method
Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and sauté the chorizo and bacon, if using, until the bacon is pale gold. Lift them out with a slotted spoon and set aside.
In the same oil, sauté the onion until it has a good colour, then add the garlic and peppers and sauté till soft. Add the rice, chilli flakes, paprika, tomato purée, bay leaves, and chorizo and bacon. Season.
Pour on the stock and bring up to the boil. Boil hard until the liquid
has almost disappeared and the surface of the rice is pitted.
Put the rice on a very low heat, cover with a lid and leave to cook for 15 minutes. Fork the rice through to aerate it. Serve with chicken piri piri, or griddled or fried chicken or squid.