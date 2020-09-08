‘Chores in this house’: This ‘WAP’ parody is so Miami and we are here for all of it

Like the raunchy summer hit “WAP?”

You may like this oh so Miami parody even more.

Comedian Jenny Lorenzo posted a video of her in character as the Cuban Abuela.

Lorenzo’s song, “There’s Some Chores in this House” is a riff on Cardi B’s latest controversial song. The word “chores” rhymes with, well, you get the point.

We are not going to tell you what “WAP” stands for, because you can Google that NSFW term on your own time.

The social media star is dressed up in full abuela gear, a purple housecoat as she raps in her kitchen.

Abuela to the rescue! Social media star pushes Burger King to help sick employee in Miami

“It’s time to clean your grandma’s floor,” she sings, dancing with a mop and bucket. She then brings out the Fabuloso, Clorox wipes and Mistolin.

Lorenzo plays five characters: the abuela with gray wig; the mom; the lazy daughters who are being admonished to clean in Spanglish; and a snooty woman at the end who says doing household chores isn’t “classy.”

“If you clean, I’ll buy [Blue Bell] ice cream or even get you some Krispy Kreme,” sings abuela. “Clean the toilet under the sofa, hazle caso a tu papa [pay attention to your dad].”

Then the dad steps in as the Megan Thee Stallion, the guest on the controversial song.

He is also wearing a gray wig, with a pillow stuffed in his belly.

“Gotta mow the lawn and water the mango tree,” he sings. “Help me with the ‘puter, change the font... Take a break: mamey shake. Cafecito with a piece of cake.”

OK, Cardi and Megan are definitely sexier, but they will never make you LOL like this clip.

It’s an instant 305 classic.