Chore or stress reliever? 5 ways cleaning reduces my anxiety

Lisa Joyner
·5 min read
Photo credit: Malte Mueller - Getty Images
Photo credit: Malte Mueller - Getty Images

When I'm anxious, I clean. With no big decisions or deadlines involved, cleaning is a relatively mindless task that always seems to lift my mood — and makes me feel better about myself and my home.

It's certainly not a glamorous job (especially when there's a mucky bathroom involved), but a recent study conducted by the University of California San Diego found that household chores, including cleaning and washing up, can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease by 43% and stroke by 30%. They even claim cleaning can lower the chance of dying from heart disease by 62%.

In case you were looking for another reason to pick up your cleaning gloves, the Anxiety & Depression Association of America actively recommends cleaning as a means to reduce stress. Feeling anxious? Take a look at the reasons cleaning is not my chore, but my stress reliever instead...

1. Cleaning boosts my mood

The nature of anxiety can make everything feel overwhelming, but I find organising and tidying tasks to be true spirit-lifters. Cleaning, coupled with the end result of a tidier home, helps to reduce my stress levels and anxious thoughts, while improving my focus on a busy day. It helps me take control of my surroundings.

According to a previous study, published in the journal Mindfulness, people who were mindful when washing dishes (really focusing on the task at hand) reported a 27% reduction in nervousness, along with a 25% improvement in mental inspiration. People felt more positive overall.

"Cleaning is physical activity with a good positive result so is a great mood booster," Lynsey Crombie, AKA Queen of Clean, tells Country Living. "By adding in your favourite playlist or listening to a podcast helps too. When you see the result of a clean, tidy room or a tidier drawer it gives you the motivation to move on and do something else with your time."

2. It helps me take control

Whether it's the kitchen cabinet or bathroom sink, cleaning gives me a sense of mastery over my environment. Life is full of uncertainties — from our health to finances — but there's one thing I know to be true: I can turn all my intentions into actions when it comes to cleaning. Of course, there are some days when I don't feel like it (especially after a long week), but a quick tidy up always manages to make me feel better.

There appears to be some truth behind this, too. "Tidying doesn't have to be hard work or a chore — it can be a very mindful experience," Anxiety UK tells Country Living. "Having routine in our lives helps us take control of stress and anxiety. You can incorporate your housework into a routine. Having a set day or time helps create a regular habit and stay on top of things."

Photo credit: Homebase
Photo credit: Homebase

3. Ticking off the cleaning to-do list helps me feel productive

I love to-do lists. Not only do they bring structure to my day, but they provide a clear game plan of what I need to do — especially when it comes to cleaning and organising. Once finished, there really is nothing more satisfying than marking a big tick next to each task. Surely I'm not the only one?

The team at Anxiety UK back this up, telling us: "At first, writing this list may seem like there is a lot to do but once step back and look at it you will see it is broken down into manageable pieces. You will also find it therapeutic to tick of each task as a sense of accomplishment can really boost your mood. Focus on how good it will feel to have that task done. When it's done take a step back and admire your hard work. Maybe that is all you need to do today. Tick it off your list!"

Photo credit: Andrew Mckenna / EyeEm - Getty Images
Photo credit: Andrew Mckenna / EyeEm - Getty Images

4. Helps me to refocus

Cleaning is certainly not loved by everyone, but having a tidy up around the home helps improve my focus and productivity. When I'm feeling sad, anxious or overwhelmed, I slip on my cleaning gloves and take a few minutes to myself.

In a previous study conducted by Psychology Today, researchers found that participants who kept their houses cleaner reported better physical and mental health than those who were less tidy.

"Getting up in the morning to a messy kitchen is not good for you but getting up to a clean organised kitchen will put you in a great mood and in turn make your day a good day," Lynsey adds. "Everyone struggles for time these days but by setting your timer to five or even 10 minutes and bashing out a room is not only great exercise because you are speed cleaning but it also a mood lifter."

5. It's simply enjoyable

And lastly, cleaning is simply something I enjoy doing. Not only can it burn calories (mopping the floor should be classed as exercise), but previous research found cleaning increases endorphins — the feel-good chemicals in our brain. I agree. From the smell of an all-natural lemon degreaser, to the shine of a freshly wiped-down sink, it's one of life's little joys.

"People are embarrassed to say cleaning has helped them, but I really want to change that message. If going for a run or a walk can help, then cleaning can help too," Lynsey explains. "Cleaning was my therapy, it helped me in my darkest days."

Why not give it a go? It might just be to mood-boost you need to get through a challenging day.

