Has Chord Energy Corporation's (NASDAQ:CHRD) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

·4 min read

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Chord Energy's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Chord Energy is:

28% = US$1.2b ÷ US$4.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.28 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Chord Energy's Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

First thing first, we like that Chord Energy has an impressive ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 32% the company's ROE is pretty decent. Despite this, Chord Energy's five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

We then compared Chord Energy's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 6.8% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is CHRD worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CHRD is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Chord Energy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 31% (meaning the company retains69% of profits) in the last three-year period, Chord Energy's earnings growth was more or les flat. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, Chord Energy only recently started paying a dividend so the management must have decided the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 16% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Chord Energy has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

