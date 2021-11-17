The Chopped Leaf goes coast-to-coast

The brand has officially opened it's doors in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Welcome to Dartmouth!

Oakville, ON, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chopped Leaf is a leading Canadian restaurant brand with locations across Canada. Today, the company has announced that the newest location situated within Dartmouth, Nova Scotia is officially open, marking the brand as a coast-to-coast chain.

Known as the City of Lakes, Dartmouth offers kayaking, windsurfing, canoeing and swimming. Residents and visitors enjoy visiting the many parks with walking trails, where people can walk the coast which stretches across the Eastern Shore. With ample opportunities to be outside and get active, the restaurant’s an ideal spot to refuel after exploring everything the area has to offer.

Dartmouth is an upbeat community located in Nova Scotia, on the eastern shore of Halifax Harbour. Dartmouth crossing has been named one of Canada’s largest and most dominant retail commercial projects, making it an ideal location to continue the growth of the brand. The newest location has joined the lineup of other retailers, which attract over 10,000 visitors daily.

“Being a Canadian brand is at the core of our values and it is something we are proud of. Having the opportunity to open a new restaurant in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia has given us rights to declare something even bigger. Not only are we a Canadian brand, but you can find us coast-to-coast”, says Blair Stevens, Brand President of The Chopped Leaf. “Our goal from day one has been to offer better-for-you, quality meals to as many Canadians as possible. This gets us one step closer and we won’t stop there.”

The Chopped Leaf’s development plans will continue to be a priority for the brand. Recognizing that the demand for fresh, nutritious food that is accessible on-the-go is on the rise, the team is consistently on the hunt for ideal locations with quality franchisees.

For more information on franchising opportunities, visit https://www.choppedleaf.ca/franchise-opportunities/.

About The Chopped Leaf

Proudly Canadian, The Chopped Leaf has over 100 locations open and committed to open within Canada and the USA. We are a lifestyle brand that offers delicious, chef designed meals, served fresh and quick for a better-for-you experience. Find The Chopped Leaf on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit us at choppedleaf.ca. The Chopped Leaf is owned and managed by Innovative Food Brands.

Franchise Opportunities with The Chopped Leaf start with the roots to ensure franchises grow. Every element counts, from operations to marketing and design. If you are interested in becoming a Franchisee, visit https://www.choppedleaf.ca/franchise-opportunities/.

