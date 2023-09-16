Chopova Lowena RTW Spring 2024

As a brand that’s known for blending folklore mythology with the mix-and-match playfulness of the Harajuku girls, Chopova Lowena brought the spirit of Cornwall’s Flora Day festival to a skatepark in West London for spring 2024.

“It’s one of the oldest British festivals. It’s a lot like the pagan festival with people dressing like Robin Hood, a mermaid, a dragon, or even a bush. We went for research and recorded the sound for the soundtrack of the show. So the collection is really about these characters inspired in a Chopova Lowena way,” explained the duo during a preview.

Their story was made believable by casting a diverse range of people of different body shapes, ages, and gender identifications to walk in the show. They are friends and customers of the brand, which include a buyer from Ssense, the wife of fellow fashion designer Sinead O’Dwyer, and the brother of Chopova. The audience could feel that the clothes came to life the moment they hit the runway.

On top of variations of the brand’s signature pleated skirt, which this season was offered in pure black, white, and broderie anglaise, the duo put out folksy dresses, biker jackets, graphic tops, crochet t-shirts, and logo boomers.

The brand also debuted its first range of handbags and footwear this season.

The duo called one of their bag styles “a survival kit for girls.” On the outside, it comes with a pocket for a notebook, a pen, a comb to brush hair, and a cardholder. On the inside, there is a nail file, which can technically be a weapon for self-defense. The other style is an oversized shoulder bag that can carry “everything girls like us need.”

The shoes, meanwhile, are great examples of the “ugly” fashion trend, especially those UGG boots covered with bows and metal charms.

