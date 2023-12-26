'Chop Shop' Raid Recovers Stolen Classic Cars, Including GTO and Impala

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The crimes unearthed the cars.

In a significant breakthrough, police in Cleveland, Ohio, have dismantled a 'chop shop' operation involved in the illegal sale of stolen vehicles and their parts. The discovery was made during a coordinated effort by officers from Rocky River, Cleveland, and the Westshore Enforcement Bureau on December 14.

The operation was initiated following the theft of two classic cars—a 1966 Chevy Impala and a 1970 Pontiac GTO—from a Rocky River parking garage on November 26. In a targeted operation, police executed three separate search warrants along West 31st Street in Cleveland. To their astonishment, they discovered a fully operational 'chop shop,' a term used for places where stolen vehicles or their parts are illegally sold.

At the site, officers recovered several parts of the stolen Pontiac GTO, including its motor, rear axle, doors, fenders, and interior components. Alongside the GTO parts, they found several other cars and car parts, indicating the scale of the illegal operation.

In a significant moment of relief for the owner, the stolen 1966 Chevy Impala was found intact. It was hidden and covered in the backyard of one of the properties raided, and officers were able to return it to its rightful owner.

The investigation, led by Rocky River detectives, is ongoing, and charges are pending against the individuals suspected of involvement in the thefts. The successful raid highlights the persistent issue of vehicle theft and illegal chop shop operations. It also demonstrates the effectiveness of collaborative law enforcement efforts in tackling such intricate criminal networks and restoring stolen property to its rightful owners.

