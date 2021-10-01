'Choose your words with care': Mumbai Police denounces misogyny with Kabir Singh, Dabangg quotes

The Hindi film industry has often been slammed for its misogynistic and sexist attitudes. Several people have been influenced by the attitudes shown in these films and have normalised the objectification of women. To send a strong message out against the same, Mumbai Police took to social media and appealed to people to "use every word thoughtfully".

Using hashtags such as 'WomenSafety', 'LetsNotNormaliseMisogyny', and 'MindYourLanguage', the post features dialogues from films such as Kabir Singh, Dabangg, Ujda Chaman, and Chashme Baddoor (2013). All of the dialogues were examples of the misogynistic attitudes shown by the characters in these movies.

Mumbai Police shared a similar post on its Instagram handle. Posting a dialogue from Kabir Singh, the Mumbai Police captioned the picture that it was one of the many dialogues that both society and cinema need to reflect on. It ended the caption by advising people to choose their actions and words with care, "unless you want the law to intervene!"

The post has gone viral on social media, receiving over 79,000 likes on Instagram till date. Several people were appreciative of the stand taken by Mumbai Police.

When one Twitter user asked the account to focus more on traffic and potholes, Mumbai Police had an answer ready.

Mumbai Police posted a reply that "with due respect to the need of addressing the other concerns you mentioned, misogyny seems to be a lesser problem in the nature of comparison you have drawn," adding that this is the reason why the idea of not normalising misogyny needs to be repeated as much as possible.

This is not the only time the Mumbai Police has dominated social media. Recently, it posted a video of its police band 'Khaki Studio' performing the iconic track Ae Watan Tere Liye.

The band's rendition of the patriotic song left many Internet users impressed. Earlier, the band had performed the James Bond theme and the Bella Ciao, the theme song of the Netflix hit series Money Heist.

