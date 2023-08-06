How to choose the perfect rug for your home

‘Art for the floor’: a tropical design from Ruggable’s Iris Apfel collection

If you are on the hunt for a single item that can make the biggest impact in a room, a statement rug is the new decorating go-to. Once an afterthought, it is now seen as a crucial part of the design process and, for many interior designers, an essential starting block rather than a finishing touch.

“A rug can make or break the look of a room,” says Tamsin Saunders, the founder of interior design studio Home & Found. “It can completely change the mood of a space, so it’s as key as any large piece of ­furniture. When designing a room, I have always focused on rugs first. I believe in starting with the art, and for me, rugs are art for the floor. Having something beautiful on the floor is the linchpin of a room.”

Create different zones in one space

With open-plan living still popular in many homes, rugs can, through clever placement and interesting use of ­colour, have the additional function of creating “zones” by delineating one area from another.

“If you have one very large space, rugs have the ability to pull all the ­elements together so you feel less at sea,” says Saunders.

For many interior designers, a rug is an essential starting block rather than a finishing touch (pictured rug by Tamsin Saunders)

Embrace pattern

A decade ago, the rug options were ­limited, and neutral styles took ­precedence. But in recent years, there has been a revolution, with rising demand for bold patterns and saturated hues that pack a punch.

Heal’s has reported a 10 per cent hike in sales of its multicoloured rugs in the past year alone, while greys and ­neutrals are down by the same figure. A coincidence? Unlikely, according to its senior buyer, Hannah Thistlethwaite.

“Customers are definitely going for much bolder designs,” she says. “It gives us more confidence in pushing ­boundaries. What is proving very ­popular is vintage-style handmade rugs because they pair beautifully with ­contemporary furniture. It’s a great way to make an impact.”

Supersize your floorspace

As well as going for more striking designs, people are buying much bigger rugs than they used to, presumably to showcase their design.

“Our most popular size is 170cm x 240cm [5½ft x 7¾ft], but the demand for larger pieces means we now offer 250cm x 350cm [8¼ft x 11½ft] – and we can only see this growing,” says Julian Downes, the managing director of Devon-based Fibre Flooring. “We are seeing more of an uplift in textured and patterned neutrals paired with a strong edging, with patterns ranging from stripes and diamonds to the ever-popular herringbone. We also see rugs being used to add a splash of ­colour; it’s the perfect way to be bold with one’s design without having to commit to a whole area. We sell a ­beautiful ochre ­colourway in a twill and chevron design that has been a ­consistent bestseller since its launch.”

Swedish brand Nordic Knots recently unveiled its partnership with French multi-disciplinary artist Garance Vallée - Ludovic Balay

Play with the shape and size

A show-stopping rug doesn’t have to be a traditional rectangle. One of the ­current popular pieces at Heal’s is Ligne Roset’s pebble-shaped Gavrinis rug. “It’s doing very well, which would have not necessarily been the case five years ago, but now people are more at ease about having a rug that is not square or rectangular,” says Thistlethwaite.

Be aware, too, that size matters. A common mistake people make when purchasing a rug is buying one that is too small.

“When there is a small rug in a large space, it can really throw everything else off, even if you have beautiful ­furniture,” says rugmaker Jennifer Manners. “The right size brings a sense of harmony and balance to a room.

“There is no magic way to calculate what size you need, but it needs to be in proportion with the furniture in the room. Having a rug that is too big in relation to the furniture on it does not work either,” she adds.

See the floor as your blank canvas

“People have become a lot more comfortable with colour and creating a unique home environment,” says Dylan O’Shea, who along with his partner ­Caroline Lindsell founded A Rum ­Fellow (arumfellow.com), a ­London-based atelier known for its vivid fabrics and rugs. “We’ve found that clients want to create their own identity. Rugs can now function as a piece of art in a room and reflect your taste or lifestyle. It’s no longer ­something you put on the floor that doesn’t have a presence.”

A Rum Fellow specialises in ­flatweaves and knotted rugs, which are made by artisans in India and Nepal. “We have highly patterned intricate rugs that are like pieces of art and ­translate to a wall piece. So we have had people hang our rugs and they look ­fantastic,” says O’Shea.

A drawing room designed by Tamsin Saunders

Like Saunders, he stresses the ­importance of thinking about rugs early when designing a room. “Having a rug at the forefront of the initial design ­concept is so much more useful, which means you can build everything ­coherently, rather than trying to find something that works at the end.”

Wendy Morrison, known for her mural-like, nature-inspired rugs , agrees that she has seen more interest in eye-catching designs.

“Just five years ago, there was a ­general attitude that colourful rugs don’t sell, although I never agreed with that,” she says.

“But we saw a massive interest during the pandemic, when people wanted their homes to be more of a reflection of their personality. There was a time before when people bought homes to sell, so they decorated in a way to appeal to as many potential buyers as possible, but now people are happy to be more experimental with their choices.”

Be bold with colour

“We are seeing people using colour with a bit more excitement,” says O’Shea. “Colour can add such an energy to a scheme and can create a real feeling of joy when you walk into a room.”

When it comes to choosing a colour, Saunders recommends moving away from single block colours, as tempting as they may be. She suggests taking your cues from nature. “Trees have lots of different shades of green, and flowers have interesting colour combinations. Look for a rug with variation in tone so it doesn’t feel dense.”

Swedish brand Nordic Knots recently unveiled its partnership with French multi-­disciplinary artist Garance Vallée, which not only includes vibrant colour, but irregular forms and cut-outs. “We definitely see the rug becoming more of a statement piece within people’s homes when it comes to bold colours, unexpected patterns and shapes,” says co-founder Fabian Berglund.

For Nordic Knots, a statement rug is the foundation of a beautiful room

Think outside the living room

As well as acting as an artistic focal point, rugs have the power to elevate the visual appeal of a space. This can be seen with the increasing use of rugs in previously no-go areas such as the kitchen and bathrooms.

“Rugs give a wonderful opportunity to play with light, scale and space in a room,” says interior designer Thea Speke, whose kitchen features a vintage farmhouse table on a large striped rug. “When possible, a rug can go a long way to enriching a kitchen or bathroom with texture and warmth, balancing out the typically hard lines of these spaces. I am always mindful of designing kitchens and bathrooms as living spaces and not just functional, so textiles can make them feel much more welcoming.”

Take it outside

Outdoor rugs have become increasingly popular and are now available in a range of colours and designs. Polypropylene is one of the most weather-resistant ­materials and won’t fade in the sun, while natural materials like jute and sisal are sustainable and durable. An outdoor rug is designed to be ultra-­resilient and easy to clean, so it also makes a good choice for kitchens, ­dining areas and bathrooms.

Jennifer Manners recently launched the Provence collection, a range of all-weather rugs made from recycled water bottles, which look like a natural jute with a vibrant contrasting thread.

Julian Downes of Fibre Flooring says he has spotted a significant trend for rugs that work equally well indoors and out. “Large patios and the smallest of roof terraces can be improved by an outdoor rug, and as property prices continue to stay at record ­levels, we are intent on making every square inch of our homes work for us,” he says.

Jennifer Manners Provence collection, a range of all-weather rugs made from recycled water bottles

Be practical

It is important to bear practicalities in mind. “Think strongly about where it is going to be used so you can take into account the material and the ­construction,” advises Thistlethwaite. “Ask yourself how hardwearing it needs to be. Viscose, for example, is quite delicate, so I would only ­recommend it for bedrooms and not if you have pets or young children. A flatweave is more durable and can hold up well in high-traffic areas like the living room and hallway.”

Regular vacuuming and the ­occasional professional clean is ­usually enough for maintenance. But US brand Ruggable, which launched in the UK 18 months ago, takes it a step further and ­produces affordable, decorative rugs that can be machine-washed.

If you are on a budget, it’s worth exploring second-hand and vintage alternatives. “It gives you a chance to be truly original and create a unique look in your home,” says Saunders.

8 indoor/outdoor styles

Left to right: Riviera Stripe Multicolour rug £269, Ruggable; Zsa Zsa round floor mat in candy £240, Divine Savages x Beija Flor; Ryba berber-style rug from £120, La Redoute; Andalucia Zahara rug, £165, Weaver Green

Left to right: Reversible indoor outdoor rug in blush, £325, Cox & Cox; Salsa indoor outdoor rug, £190, John Lewis; Provence Antibes rug from £440 per sq m, Jennifer Manners; Diamond kilim outdoor rug £679, Heal’s

