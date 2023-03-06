Choose a Moissanite Engagement Ring for Your Loved One

Choosing the right engagement ring is a big deal. You want to get it right that very first time. You also want the ring to be cherished because she can see just what you mean to her and how important this engagement is.

This may be the most important purchase of your lifetime

Engagement rings are one of the most cherished symbols of commitment that we can have, and they only grow more treasured as years go by. Finding the best choice for you as a couple is key. She’ll be wearing it every day for the rest of her life and every time she sees it, she is reminded once more of your love and commitment to the relationship.

Why is Moissanite such a special gemstone?

Let’s look for the best engagement ring using a super luxurious stone. It’s moissanite. We can’t think of anyone in these days who hasn’t heard the word moissanite. Still if you haven’t been shopping for an engagement ring, you might not have focused on just what the stone is, how valuable it is, and, most importantly, how it can symbolize your love story.

You may know that moissanite is a created gemstone. But how exactly did it get its start? This over the top sparkly gem was the brainchild of French chemist Henri Moissan who discovered naturally occurring crystals around the area of craters made by meteorite impact far out in the desert. Since they were so extraordinarily dazzling albeit in small crystals, Moissan thought he had stumbled up tiny diamond crystals. However further examination in the lab revealed them to be a completely different element altogether. But this gave him an idea. If these remarkable crystals with greater dispersion than diamonds could be found in nature, perhaps he could create them in the lab.

Benefits and Features of Moissanite

This is exactly what he accomplished after years of experimentation. The resultant stone was named for him of course and became known as moissanite. The chemist was not trying to make an imitation diamond even though it is colorless. This stone with its amazing properties is much more dispersive than diamonds. Simply put, a moissanite stone out-sparkles a natural diamond. Try it for yourself. Place a same quality same size next to a diamond. Side by side, the outstanding sparkle reflecting off the facets of moissanite are twice as dispersive as that of diamond. The stone has a refractive index of 2.65 to 2.69 making it the world’s most brilliant gemstone.

This is the gem that shows your love for her!

Today, Best Brilliance has done a few things to up the game with moissanite. First of all, once you realize that not all stones are created equal, you can begin to appreciate the care Best Brilliance put into selecting only the highest grades of stones for their jewelry collections. But it makes sense, doesn’t it? Manufactured items of any kind will come in various quality levels.

Using top-notch stones, Best Brilliance set out to create the styles you want with the craftsmanship you deserve. Brides have so many ring designs to select from today and this helps her find the perfect ring showing her personal taste which reflects her style in general.

She might prefer white gold, platinum, yellow gold or rose gold. That’s only for starters. Next she will want to focus on the solitaire, the center stone of the ring. Moissanite comes in all the popular styles and shapes too. So here’s another area of personalization that will customize the ring for her.

Finally, the style itself can be selected according to her preference. Is she an adventurous edgy personality always ready for the next new thing? Maybe she’s a classic lady who appreciates the appeal of traditional settings. Many brides today confess to being a true romantic at heart. We’ve got her covered. The feminine and vintage style settings are made for her, including those with detailed floral motifs in rose gold. Her engagement ring will be more than she ever hoped for.

Moissanite ticks all the boxes

See what we’re getting at? Moissanite gives you all the options you’ve ever dreamed of. It’s a fascinating created stone with an intriguing back story. You can share this with the lucky bride.

What’s in it for you, you say? Provides the shopper with a stunning, durable engagement ring that will last beautifully for a lifetime. The fact that it is more brilliant than a diamond is an extra bonus for a smart shopper.

But don’t forget the financial impact of moissanite on your engagement ring budget. You see, while it is a luxury product for sure, is so much more affordable than earth mined diamonds of the same quality and size. That’s a big deal, since the wedding brings with it so many financial obligations. With moissanite, you are selecting a sumptuous gemstone that will be the envy of all her friends and family. Yet, its affordable price means you can collect all the congratulations and “well done” compliments without breaking the bank. We thought you’d like to know that extra benefit.

A ring symbolizing a lifetime of love

By choosing a moissanite engagement ring, you’re making a smart decision that you both will appreciate throughout your entire life. You’re probably interested in spending your hard earned money wisely, and you want your purchases to reflect your ethics. As a created stone made sustainably, you are assured of knowing that your ethical preferences are valued. There was no disruption to the earth, or risk of human abuses in the far-flung locales where earth mined diamonds are harvested.

Smart choice, ethically sourced, beauty to last a lifetime and priced to love, the moissanite engagement ring is the one to cherish — forever!

