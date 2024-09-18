Choose how you are feeling about Man Utd at the moment
Two games, 10 goals scored and none conceded.
So how are you feeling, United fans?
You ever got so mad you take your shoe off to make a point?
Week 2 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 3. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 3 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman talk Travis Hunter’s Heisman odds, concern for Georgia’s offense and Michigan’s new starting QB and pick whether each is a big deal or not so much.
A'ja Wilson, after setting a pair of all-time scoring marks already this season, has now broken the league's single-season rebounding record.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 3 kicker rankings.
Liverpool beat AC Milan 3-1 in the Champions League, but Christian Pulisic continued his hot start to his second season in Italy.
Tagovailoa was concussed in Thursday's game against the Bills.
The experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their fantasy football rankings at each position in Week 3 of the 2024 season.
A.J. Brown was downgraded to out for Monday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo suffered a calf strain that should sideline him for "a couple of weeks," according to coach Kyle Shanahan.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers may miss Week 3's matchup with Louisiana-Monroe after suffering an abdominal injury versus UTSA.
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to miss "an extended period of time" with an ankle injury suffered in Week 2's loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Tyler Van Dyke went down on the first drive of Wisconsin's loss to Alabama on Saturday afternoon.
The Gators trailed 33-7 in the second half of their 33-20 loss.
Nearly 30% of users in Yahoo Sports survivor pools picked the Ravens to beat the Raiders on Sunday afternoon.
Pittsburgh isn't scoring many points, but the Steelers are 2-0.
The second NFL Sunday of the season is in the books and boy there's a lot of new information to digest. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon on the newly revamped recap show to breakdown every fantasy angle from all the action on Sunday. Harmon and Behrens reveal the games they care about the most, the games they sort of care about and the games that could have been an email.
If you want Williams to operate in structure, you have to provide the structure he can trust. That’s not what happened vs. the Texans, and it’s why he’s exiting Week 2 without a TD scored and a pair of ugly passing performances.
Who should be feeling worse right now, Florida or Florida State fans? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to more disappointing performances for the Seminoles and Gators in their Week 3 Overreaction. They also praise the Group of 5, dissect a frustrating game for Georgia, and fight for Travis Hunter's Heisman case.