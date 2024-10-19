‘A question of choices that I respect’ – Daniel Maldini revisits Milan exit

Daniel Maldini has admitted that he feels at home as a Monza player, while he also stated that he respects AC Milan’s decision to let him go in the summer.

The son of Paolo Maldini and grandson of Cesare Maldini looked like continuing the family dynasty when he came through the academy and broke into the senior squad, but in truth he never got enough senior minutes with Milan to continue his development.

After loan spells with Spezia and Empoli the attacking midfielder ended up at Monza for the second half of last season and they made it a permanent deal in the summer. Milan are believed to have a right of first refusal though, which means that he could end up coming back in the future.

Maldini spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport about his present at Monza and his past with Milan in an interview that was published this morning, and his comments were relayed by MilanNews.

“What does Monza represent? My place in the world. I immediately felt at home, the results were and are being seen,” he said.

“I needed to be calm, but also to have more responsibilities. Because perceiving them makes me feel good and makes me feel alive and present. It’s nice to know that the coach and teammates have faith in you.

“I sensed his [Galliani’s] desire to have me again. And for me, this club has always been my first choice, I only had a return in my head. Did I expect to stay at Milan? It’s a question of choices that I respect.”