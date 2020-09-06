What Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's (TSE:CHP.UN) ROE Can Tell Us

Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE). To keep the lesson grounded in practicality, we'll use ROE to better understand Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CHP.UN).

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is:

9.9% = CA$319m ÷ CA$3.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.10.

Does Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Have A Good Return On Equity?

Arguably the easiest way to assess company's ROE is to compare it with the average in its industry. The limitation of this approach is that some companies are quite different from others, even within the same industry classification. The image below shows that Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an ROE that is roughly in line with the REITs industry average (9.9%).

That isn't amazing, but it is respectable. Although the ROE is similar to the industry, we should still perform further checks to see if the company's ROE is being boosted by high debt levels. If so, this increases its exposure to financial risk. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust visit our risks dashboard for free.

How Does Debt Impact Return On Equity?

Companies usually need to invest money to grow their profits. The cash for investment can come from prior year profits (retained earnings), issuing new shares, or borrowing. In the first two cases, the ROE will capture this use of capital to grow. In the latter case, the debt used for growth will improve returns, but won't affect the total equity. In this manner the use of debt will boost ROE, even though the core economics of the business stay the same.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's Debt And Its 9.9% ROE

It appears that Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust makes extensive use of debt to improve its returns, because it has an alarmingly high debt to equity ratio of 3.58. Most investors would need a low share price to be interested in a company with low ROE and high debt to equity.

Summary

Return on equity is useful for comparing the quality of different businesses. A company that can achieve a high return on equity without debt could be considered a high quality business. All else being equal, a higher ROE is better.

But when a business is high quality, the market often bids it up to a price that reflects this. It is important to consider other factors, such as future profit growth -- and how much investment is required going forward. So I think it may be worth checking this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

