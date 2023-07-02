Choi Ju-hui Appointed CEO of TVing, First Female Head in Korean Streaming Sector

Korea’s leading entertainment company, CJ ENM has appointed Choi Ju-hui as CEO of the TVing streaming service in which it has a controlling stake, following the recent resignation of CEO Jay Yang. Choi becomes the first female CEO in the Korean OTT platform business.



Choi’s appointment also follows completion of the merger between TVing and Seezn, a smaller streamer previously owned by local telco giant, KT Corp. The merger is expected to bring cost savings in marketing and customer acquisition, benefitting from KT’s network of 14 million subscribers.



Choi brings a wealth of leadership experience from the IT industry. She held key positions in Korean e-commerce companies, W Concept and Trenbe, a luxury goods online retail startup. Prior to these roles, Choi was also part of the Boston Consulting Group and Walt Disney Korea, managing the Asian business strategy at the time that Disney+ was launched in Korea.



CJ ENM also named Kim Ji-won as the new head of Mnet Plus Business, a K-pop culture platform launched last year, offering K-pop originals from Mnet Music and KCON, and fan-artist interactions. Kim previously held roles at Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and NCSOFT.



“The new leadership announcement is aligned with CJ ENM’s vision to become a global IP powerhouse. In addition to securing quality IPs backed by solid production capabilities, we are expanding our focus to strengthen our platform business to enhance competitiveness,” said a company spokesperson.



Tving, which is already the Korean home for Paramount+, will work with the American firm for upcoming projects including action thriller, “A Bloody Lucky Day” and period drama, “Queen Woo.”

