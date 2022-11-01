Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut reports 5.3% increase in full-year sales volumes

FILE PHOTO: Logo of chocolate and cocoa product maker Barry Callebaut is pictured during the company's annual news conference in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut reported better-than-expected sales for its 2021/2022 business year as the world's biggest chocolate maker aimed to move on from shuttering its largest factory after a salmonella outbreak.

The Swiss company, which supplies chocolate to food groups such as Unilever for its Magnum ice creams and Nestle for its KitKat bars, also increased its sales volumes to 2,306,000 tonnes, in line with expectations, in the 12 months to the end of August.

But the 5.3% increase represented a slowdown from the 7.9% increase during the first nine months of the year, which could be attributed to the temporary shut down at the Wieze site in Belgium - the world's biggest chocolate factory - after salmonella was detected in June.

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)