Chocolate loungewear is trending — and these brown coordinating sets are beyond stylish
In the snowy winter months, nothing hits the spot like a steaming cup of hot chocolate. Now, fashion lovers are applying this same warm, chocolatey comfort to their wardrobes.
Chocolate brown is the latest color trend for winter, with some trend experts even predicting that brown is the new black. According to Vogue, brown has historically been in the shadow of traditional winter hues like black, gray and navy. This year, the rich color is everywhere — and that includes trending in the loungewear space.
With increased numbers of people staying at home over the past year, loungewear has become a fashion go-to for many. Embracing this chocolate loungewear trend is a no-brainer — especially for those who want to add a little style to their comfortable clothing.
From matching sweatshirts and joggers to velour coords, there’s a chocolate brown set for every style and budget. Check out these chocolate brown loungewear sets that will keep you cozy and look good in your next TikTok.
Shop: ASOS Monki Fluffy Knitted Wide-Leg Pants, $48
Shop: ASOS Monki Fluffy Knitted Cardigan, $40
Shop: ASOS Monki Fluffy Knitted Crop Tank, $24
Shop: Naadam Recycled Cashmere Jogger, $195
Shop: Naadam Recycled Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $195
Shop: LNA Beverly Zip Pullover, $161
Shop: LNA Brushed Terry Sweatpants, $138
Shop: Urban Outfitters Year Of Ours Ribbed Long Sleeve Cropped Top, $88
Shop: Urban Outfitters Year Of Ours V-Waist Bike Short, $77
Shop: Urban Outfitters Out From Under River Romper, $64
Shop: Los Angeles Apparel Flex Fleece High-Waisted Sweatpants, $64
Shop: Los Angeles Apparel Flex Fleece Half-Zip Cropped Pullover, $64
Shop: Nike Pullover Fleece Hoodie, $50
Shop: Nike Fleece Joggers, $55
Shop: Urban Outfitters Year Of Ours 2.0 Ribbed Sports Bra, $65
Shop: Urban Outfitters Year Of Ours Football Ribbed Lace-Up Legging, $114
Shop: SKIMS Velour Jogger, $72
Shop: SKIMS Velour Hoodie, $78
If you enjoyed this story but are looking for a different vibe, check out The Comfy, a gigantic blanket-hoodie hybrid.
