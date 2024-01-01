Chocolate Hazelnut Breakfast Bread With Marshmallow Fluff Drizzle Recipe

sliced chocolate hazelnut banana loaf - Patterson Watkins/Mashed

If a spoonful of Nutella sounds like your ideal breakfast, we have an elevated version that checks all the sweet boxes. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins shares this chocolate hazelnut breakfast bread with marshmallow fluff drizzle, and it's pretty much as close to morning cake as you can get while still feeling like you've been properly nourished. This recipe incorporates ripe bananas and hazelnut butter for extra sweetness and fiber. The marshmallow drizzle on top adds a little pop of fun, but it can easily be skipped if you're short on time.

Aside from enjoying this with a cup of coffee at breakfast, you can serve it mid-morning or mid-afternoon for a well-deserved pick-me-up. Watkins describes the way the ingredients come together harmoniously in this tantalizing bread. "You have those bittersweet chocolate notes, that silky marshmallow creaminess, and this earthy-sweet pop from the hazelnuts," she comments. "Texturally, it is exciting, too: moist and rich with fun palate play from the chopped nuts and mini chocolate chips." Don't just take her word for it — whip this up and taste the magic for yourself.

Gather The Ingredients For Chocolate Hazelnut Breakfast Bread With Marshmallow Fluff Drizzle

chocolate hazelnut loaf ingredients - Patterson Watkins/Mashed

For this recipe, you'll need vegetable oil, softened butter, and hazelnut butter. Next, get brown sugar, granulated sugar, vanilla extract, and eggs, and mash up some ripe bananas. As far as dry ingredients, you'll need all-purpose flour, salt, baking powder, and dark cocoa powder. Finally, garnish the bread with mini chocolate chips, crushed hazelnuts, and marshmallow creme.

Step 1: Heat Up The Oven

oven preheat display setting 350 - Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Prep A Loaf Pan

lined loaf pan - Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Line a 5x9-inch loaf pan with parchment paper and grease with cooking spray.

Step 3: Combine The Oil And Butters

oil nut butters in bowl - Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Place oil, softened butter, and hazelnut butter in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment.

Step 4: Mix Them Together

whisked oil and nut butter - Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Whisk until smooth and blended.

Step 5: Add The Wet Ingredients

chocolate loaf batter ingredients in bowl - Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Add brown sugar, granulated sugar, vanilla extract, eggs, and mashed banana to the bowl.

Step 6: Mix Again

whisked chocolate hazelnut batter - Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Whisk until smooth and blended.

Step 7: Whisk The Dry Ingredients

whisked flour ingredients in bowl - Patterson Watkins/Mashed

In a separate large bowl, whisk flour, salt, baking powder, and cocoa powder until combined.

Step 8: Combine The Wet And Dry Ingredients

thick chocolate loaf batter in bowl - Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Add dry ingredients to the mixing bowl and whisk to combine into a thick batter.

Step 9: Add The Batter To The Pan

chocolate batter in loaf pan - Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Transfer batter to the prepared loaf pan and spread out the top evenly.

Step 10: Add The Toppings

hazelnut chocolate topping on loaf - Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Sprinkle batter with chocolate chips and crushed hazelnuts.

Step 11: Bake, Then Cool

baked chocolate hazelnut loaf cooling - Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Bake for 60 minutes or until cooked through, then remove from the oven and allow to cool to room temperature.

Step 12: Remove The Bread From The Pan

baked chocolate hazelnut loaf cooling - Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Once cooled, carefully remove the bread from the pan and gently peel back the parchment paper.

Step 13: Top With Marshmallow Fluff

chocolate hazelnut loaf with drizzle - Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Microwave marshmallow creme in 30-second intervals until slightly runny, then drizzle over the loaf.

Step 14: Cool And Serve

sliced loaf on plate - Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Allow marshmallow topping to cool before slicing and serving the breakfast bread.

When Should I Serve Chocolate Hazelnut Breakfast Bread With Marshmallow Fluff Drizzle?

chocolate hazelnut loaf with drizzle - Patterson Watkins/Mashed

While Watkins identifies this recipe as a breakfast bread, that doesn't mean you should limit yourself to serving it first thing in the morning. "This is one of those decadent treats that I would love to make for any breakfast or brunch potluck or gathering," she shares. As she points out, "It has this magical duality that many breakfast foods have (like donuts, danishes, and muffins) at that intersection between pastry and dessert." Plus, it's a welcome treat for adults that still channels the sweet morning cereals of your childhood. Per Watkins, this chocolaty concoction tastes like "a blend of Count Chocula, Lucky Charms, and Honey Bunches of Oats."

Of course, there's nothing wrong with saving this chocolate hazelnut bread all for yourself. Watkins recommends wrapping up individual slices and keeping them in the freezer. That way, you can thaw and lightly toast a piece any time to start your day off right with chocolate. As she says, "It is just such a happy food."

What Can I Serve With Chocolate Hazelnut Breakfast Bread With Marshmallow Fluff Drizzle?

chocolate hazelnut loaf with drizzle - Patterson Watkins/Mashed

A thick slice of chocolate hazelnut breakfast bread with marshmallow fluff drizzle is sure to hit the spot, but if you want to stretch it a little further, then it's a good idea to serve it alongside other dishes. "If you're planning on serving this as part of a larger breakfast or brunch spread, I can easily see the loaf snuggling in nicely with other baked goods and savory selections," Watkins suggests.

If you're sticking to a simpler spread, she notes, "Fresh fruits and yogurts would be good breakfast bedfellows for this loaf too! I'm thinking ripe berries, stone fruits, and the like." These fresh options also help balance out the rich sweetness of the loaf, while a strong cup of coffee or chilled glass of milk would wash it down perfectly. If you want to be the most popular person at the office, consider sharing this chocolate hazelnut bread with your colleagues in the break room.

Chocolate Hazelnut Breakfast Bread With Marshmallow Fluff Drizzle Recipe

chocolate hazelnut loaf with drizzle - Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Prep Time: 20mCook Time: 1hYield: 6 servingsIngredients

½ cup vegetable oil

4 tablespoons butter, softened

½ cup hazelnut butter

⅓ cup brown sugar

⅓ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 eggs

1 cup mashed ripe banana (about 2-3 bananas)

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ cup unsweetened dark cocoa powder

½ cup mini chocolate chips

¼ cup crushed hazelnuts

½ cup marshmallow creme

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a 5x9-inch loaf pan with parchment paper and grease with cooking spray. Place oil, softened butter, and hazelnut butter in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Whisk until smooth and blended. Add brown sugar, granulated sugar, vanilla extract, eggs, and mashed banana to the bowl. Whisk until smooth and blended. In a separate large bowl, whisk flour, salt, baking powder, and cocoa powder until combined. Add dry ingredients to the mixing bowl and whisk to combine into a thick batter. Transfer batter to the prepared loaf pan and spread out the top evenly. Sprinkle batter with chocolate chips and crushed hazelnuts. Bake for 60 minutes or until cooked through, then remove from the oven and allow to cool to room temperature. Once cooled, carefully remove the bread from the pan and gently peel back the parchment paper. Microwave marshmallow fluff in 30-second intervals until slightly runny, then drizzle over the loaf. Allow marshmallow topping to cool before slicing and serving the breakfast bread.

