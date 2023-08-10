Chocolate gorilla goes on display at Bristol Zoo Project

The Chocolate Alfred will be on display until October at the Bristol Zoo Project

A chocolate sculpture of a popular gorilla has gone on display at the Bristol Zoo Project.

Weighing in at more than 45kg and measuring 1m high, the sculpture of Alfred the gorilla was made at Bedminster's Zara's Chocolates.

It is all part of a series of artworks by Luke Jerram called "Edible Histories".

Alfred the gorilla was a major draw for visitors at Bristol Zoo Gardens from 1930 until his death in 1948.

He was sculpted using Fairtrade chocolate, along with four other objects chosen to tell the story of the city.

Those items include a mini-chocolate version of the Concorde Alpha Foxtrot - the last of the iconic supersonic jets to be built and fly from Aerospace Bristol - and the largest chocolate button in history inspired by the Glenside Hospital Museum.

Artist Luke Jerram made a 45kg chocolate sculpture of Alfred the gorilla

Mr Jerram said someone had already taken a bite out of the Concorde sculpture.

The different artworks are all being wrapped in gold foil and displayed with the original pieces within the five much-loved attractions who have signed up to the chocolate arts project.

One more chocolate object will be announced later in the year.

Mr Jerram said: "The Chocolate Gorilla sculpture represents Bristol's history of work with conservation and natural history. The city is home to dozens of charities, institutions and companies aiming to protect our planet's wildlife and habitats. It's something we should all be proud of and support."

Metro Mayor Dan Norris, who funded the project, added: "This chocolate object for me is all about the city's relationship with animals and importance as a conservation leader, something Bristolians of all ages can feel rightly proud about."

The chocolate will later be broken up and distributed to the general public and food banks

Justin Morris, Chief Executive Officer at Bristol Zoological Society, said: "Chocolate Alfred showcases our work in Equatorial Guinea, where we protect western lowland gorillas in the wild.

"He also points to the future. At Bristol Zoo Project, we will create a Central African Forest habitat which will home, among other animals, our existing troop of western lowland gorillas."

Story continues

The Chocolate Alfred will be on display until October.

The artwork, along with the other four objects, will then be brought together as part of a free event in Bristol city centre, where they will be broken up and distributed to the public and local food banks.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk