Chocolate french toast and fry-up noodles: Ravinder Bhogal’s weekend breakfast recipes

Harried weekday breakfasts often involve little more than a bowl of cereal or slice of toast devoured on the run, but weekends are for leisurely indulgences. Start your Saturday morning right with something a little more adventurous. This noodle bowl gives eggs and bacon an exciting makeover, while staying true to the comfort that makes them a breakfast mainstay, while the French toast’s rich, custardy interior is complemented by a salty miso caramel that keeps it on just the right side of sweet. Serve with a fishbowl-sized cup of coffee.

Egg, bacon and mushroom breakfast noodle bowl

To make this vegetarian, swap the bacon for diced firm tofu or another variety of mushrooms, such as king oyster.

Prep 15 min

Cook 30 min

Serves 4



100ml rapeseed oil

4 eggs

250g chestnut or shiitake mushrooms

200g rindless bacon, diced

1 thumb ginger, peeled and julienned

3 fat garlic cloves, peeled and finely sliced

400g egg noodles, cooked according to packet instructions, drained and rinsed under cold water

1 handful beansprouts

1 handful coriander, roughly chopped

4 spring onions, 3 trimmed and finely sliced on the diagonal, 1 trimmed and finely julienned

A few drops toasted sesame oil, to serve

Toasted white sesame seeds, to serve

Chilli oil, to serve

For the sauce

100ml Shaoxing wine

100ml chicken stock, or miso broth or water

100ml light soy sauce

1 tsp dark soy sauce

1 pinch caster sugar

1 tsp cornflour, dissolved in a little cold water

Put half the oil in a wok on a high heat, then turn down the heat to medium and fry the eggs one at a time, spooning some of the hot oil on top to cook the yolks evenly. Transfer the eggs to a warmed plate lined with kitchen roll, discard the oil and wipe out the wok.

Pour the remaining oil into the wok and heat until smoking. Add the mushrooms, fry until nutty and brown, then set aside on a plate lined with kitchen roll.

Next, stir-fry the bacon until golden, then set aside. Add the ginger and garlic to the wok and stir-fry for 30 seconds, or until fragrant. Now pour in the Shaoxing wine, stock, both soy sauces and sugar, then slowly stir in the cornflour slurry and bring to a boil.

Once the sauce is thick and glossy, add the noodles, bacon and mushrooms to the pan, and toss to coat and warm through. Finally, add the beansprouts, coriander and sliced spring onion, and toss again.

Serve hot topped with roasted sesame oil to taste, a scattering of sesame seeds and julienned spring onion. Top with the crisp fried egg and serve with chilli oil on the side.

Chocolate and banana French toast with miso caramel

Prepare to be delighted by the squishy heft of eggy brioche smeared with rich chocolate spread. Gild the lily with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream.

Prep 10 min

Cook 35 min

Serves 4



8 thick slices brioche bread

150g chocolate spread

2 large bananas, peeled and thinly sliced

3 eggs

75ml milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

75g butter

For the miso caramel

175g caster sugar

50g butter

100ml double cream

1 tbsp shiro miso

1 handful toasted flaked almonds, or chopped salted peanuts, to garnish

First, make the miso caramel. Stir the sugar and 50ml water in a saucepan on a medium-high heat until the sugar dissolves, then bring to a boil and cook until it turns into a dark amber caramel. Whisk in the butter, then pour in the cream and miso, and whisk again to combine. Keep warm while you make the French toasts.

Generously spread four brioche slices with chocolate spread, then top with sliced banana. Sandwich with the remaining four slices of brioche.

Heat the oven to 180C (160C fan)/350F/gas 4. Whisk the eggs, milk and vanilla in a bowl to combine, then transfer to a large shallow dish or tray. Lay the brioche sandwiches in the egg mixture for a minute and a half on each side, then shake off any excess.

Put half the butter in a large frying pan on a medium heat until melted and foaming, then lay in two sandwiches and cook, turning once, for about three or four minutes, until golden brown on both sides. Transfer to an oven tray, wipe out the pan and repeat with the remaining butter and sandwiches.

Once they’re all cooked, warm the sandwiches in the oven for five minutes, then serve hot with the miso caramel and toasted flaked almonds or peanuts, and ice-cream. if desired.

Hangover chilli oil

This goes with everything from fried eggs and tofu to grilled vegetables, but it’s especially good served with the breakfast noodles above.



Prep 5 min

Cook 10 min

Infuse 30 min

Makes 1 x 500ml jar



350ml chilli oil

75g raw peanuts

8 fat garlic cloves, peeled and roughly sliced

6 spring onions, trimmed and sliced

2 tsp Sichuan peppercorns

1 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp white sesame seeds

1 tsp caster sugar

50g chilli flakes

1 tbsp soy sauce

Put the chilli oil in a small saucepan on a low-medium heat. Add the peanuts, garlic, sliced spring onions, Sichuan peppercorns, black pepper and white sesame seeds, and cook until the moment the garlic starts to go golden. Take off the heat immediately and set aside to infuse for half an hour.

Stir the caster sugar, chilli flakes and soy sauce into the cooled mix, then pour the lot into a food processor and blitz to a coarse paste. It will keeps in a sealed jar at room temperature for about three weeks.