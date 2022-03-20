Chocolate farm visit is the golden ticket for William and Kate

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in chocoholic heaven sampling products made in a Belize cocoa farm but had to work for their sweet treats.

Kate tried her hand at grinding nibs, broken-up made cocoa beans, back-breaking work traditionally performed by the women in rural communities, during their visit to the Che ‘il chocolate farm.

Later as the future Queen watch her husband pounding away with a mortar and pestle made from volcanic rock she said: “The smell of the chocolate is amazing.”

Today’s Schedule in Belize: 1️⃣ Visiting a cacao producer to learn more about Belize’s world-famous Maya chocolate making 🍫2️⃣ Spending time with the Garifuna culture in Hopkins3️⃣ Learning more about Belize’s marine conservation efforts and incredible marine environment — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2022

William even joked about giving up his day job as a working royal asking Julio Saqui owner of the family-run chocolate firm: “Do you take apprentices?

“Can I come and work for you?

“It’s my kind of thing.”

The couple’s eyes lit up when they saw chocolate fountains, dipping tortilla chips into the brown sticky liquid, and they tried hot chocolate made from organic products with Kate confessing: “I think our children will be very jealous.”