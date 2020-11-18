CHNC Publishes Its Phytotherapy Project With Cannabinoids That Seeks to Attack the Effects of COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CHNC (OTCPK: CHNC) Phytotherapy therapeutic program, comprised of cannabinoid molecule formulations, has the advantage of not having adverse effects and was developed to treat each of the three stages of COVID-19; from moderate, to the critical curse, and for the final leg of persistent inflammation, immunosuppression and catabolism syndrome.



Faced with the race and struggle of pharmaceutical companies around the world to find a vaccine, Pharmacology University, an educational cannabis firm and Precision Research Institute, both owned and operated by CHNC an OTC publicly traded company under the symbol CHNC, have investigated the palliative benefits that cannabinoids can have in treating the effects of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), thus, obtaining a hortus siccus medicinal therapy that resulted in a natural treatment that balances the immune system and will aid in the exclusion of the virus. Health Professionals from 8 different countries have participated in the development of the project, including physicians, cell biologists, clinical study specialists, chemists, and mavens in cannabinoid medicine. According to Yumaira Rojas, Chief Scientist for Pharmacology University, BS in Biology, MS in Cell Biology, a graduate of the University of Los Andes in Merida, Venezuela, trained in research, development and higher education, “SARS-CoV-2 is part of our reality and although we would like to eradicate the idea of living with the virus, it must be clear that this condition will probably continue to rage and become our unwanted company for at least the next couple of years. Likewise, it must be taken into account that viruses mutate; this is why it is important to face this situation and create an alternative treatment for people with a minimally invasive option that will support the immune system to optimally defend itself against SARS-CoV-2 and the strains that have begun to develop, as is the case with the mutation that the virus advanced in Spain and which researchers have named 20A.EU1."

This verdant remedy is one of the CHNC's revolutionary efforts to tackle this pandemic that has triggered the health, social, economic and political collapse of many countries. Once more, the therapy consists of three treatments. The first treatment will be applied to those patients who present mild and/or moderate symptoms; these patients may take the treatment at their own home or in the hospital and consists of a set of products called the Phytotherapy Kit composed of a syrup, a solution for nebulization and capsules. According to the researchers, the timely administration of such treatment could prevent the patient from worsening and going to the second stage of the disease that usually begins on the 8th day after infection. This day is cataloged by many as the curse of day 8, in fact, this day is the limit day of resistance of the organism; while the defensive system of the organism tries to fight the virus, it develops an attack of such magnitude that it paradoxically damages the human organism itself. This causes the worsening of the patient, who ends up in the intensive care areas of clinical centers and hospitals due to the hyperreaction that the body has to such a fatal pathogen. For this stage after the curse of day 8, in which the patient is in critical condition, with life support and at risk of death, the research team presents a second treatment, which consists of the application of an intravenous infusion of Phytocannabinoids. As well as, the administration of a solution for nebulization and suppositories with these substances from cannabis that will restore cell balance and harmony to the body of the patient, preventing their body’s over-reaction which carries so many to the deathbed.

The study offers a third treatment that consists of a set of products called a post-virus kit, which has sublingual drops of these Phytocannabinoids and a nebulization solution, helping convalescent patients to regain their health avoiding possible side effects, which it is not yet clear whether they are caused by the treatments or the disease itself. According to Rocío Serrano-Carrascal, Chief Pharmacist of Pharmacology University, BS in Pharmacy and Physical Therapy by the University of Seville, Spain; MS in Osteopathic techniques of the locomotive system by the Osteopathy School of Madrid, Spain, “Following the evolution of people affected by COVID-19 will provide valuable information to understand the background of the health situation that is experienced worldwide. We must be clear that in the coming years we will know the real and long-term effects that COVID-19 will have on patients. In addition to this, this therapy medicine would allow us to offer patients a better quality of life.”

Currently, both companies are evaluating the possibility of cooperation or alliances with other corporations, foundations, pharmaceutical companies, medical and Government funds that may be interested in participating with this project. "The objective of the different treatments is to help modulate the immune response of patients through the administration of these Phytocannabinoids that naturally have their accepted analogues in humans and also present evidence that they can work perfectly as an alternative medication without the secondary effects as opioids or other traditional medications tend to generate. We have received positive and critical comments that will allow an adequate scientific clinical trial and commercial execution to face this social, economic and health situation,” says Dr. Jose A. Torres Torres, MD, International Director of Medicine of Pharmacology University, Cannabinoids Medicine Specialist and Age-Management and Regenerative Medicine Specialist, assuring that he will evaluate possible clinical trials agreements with companies in the United States or other countries.

Interested parties from all over the world can request information on the proposed treatment with Phytocannabinoids, since it is translated into English, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese and soon in the Arabic language and under the professional support of our Doctors and scientific line up. For more information write to info@pharmacologyuniversity.com or info@precisionri.com or call 817/528-2475 for English, 214/733-0868 for Spanish, and view us here https://youtu.be/SLVsylsG6v0



