Chloe x Halle’s Fendi Campaign Was Shot In Their Backyard

Sisters-turned-stage-partners Chloe and Halle Bailey have stayed busy during quarantine. Since the pandemic forced most of us indoors, the Grammy-nominated musical duo, better known as Chloe x Halle, hosted a virtual prom with MTV to give quarantined teens the chance to celebrate one of high school’s most memorable moments, performed their hit song “Do It” on the Today show, and garnered over 22 million hits on the track’s music video. Oh, and they released their sophomore album Ungodly Hour which quickly reached No.1 on iTunes. Next up on their list of 2020 accomplishments? Starring as the newest faces of Fendi’s #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign, on which they also served as creative directors.

For the first time ever in Fendi’s history, the Italian fashion house gave up creative control on its campaign, handing over the reins to Chloe x Halle to assemble their own creative team and come up with the concept. The duo didn’t disappoint. In the video, the sisters can be seen around their backyard, going from the tennis courts, which have become the duo’s go-to location for shoots and performances in quarantine, to the pool, all while carrying the different iterations of the Fendi Peekaboo bag. And before you ask, yes, the Peekaboo bags went swimming, too.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Naturally, “Busy Boy” off of Ungodly Hour is the theme song for the video, which was art directed by Andrew Makadsi, shot by Derek Milton, and styled by the duo’s longtime stylist Zerina Akers (who is also responsible for some of Beyoncé’s most notable looks). The photos for the campaign are equally impressive, thanks to photographer Julian Dakdouk. In them, Chloe x Halle don complementary houndstooth blazers at their kitchen table; back on the courts, the sisters pair their yellow and white Peekaboo bags with white and electric blue sheer gowns, respectively.

Story continues

“There isn’t just one favorite way for us to style our Peekaboo,” the duo says in a Q&A. “What we love about the Peekaboo is how universal it is; we can literally wear it with anything.” Prepare to see the new Peekaboo bag joining all of Chloe x Halle’s looks this year and, in the process, becoming the It Bag of the season.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Gwyneth Paltrow Wore A Sheer Fendi Dress

Fendi Wants Women To Feel Good In Their Clothes

Chloe X Halle Are Following In Beyoncé Footsteps