Chloe Wiegand's grandfather pleads guilty in toddler's cruise ship death, won't serve time

The northern Indiana man who was holding his granddaughter when she fell from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship has pleaded guilty in the toddler's death, reports the Indianapolis Star, a USA TODAY Network publication.

According to a family attorney, Salvatore "Sam" Anello pleaded guilty Thursday in Puerto Rico to negligent homicide. He was holding 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand when she slipped from his grasp and fell from the 11th-floor window of a ship docked in Puerto Rico in 2019.

Attorney Michael Winkleman said in statement that there will be no jail time and probation will be served in Indiana, where the toddler's family lives.

"This decision was an incredibly difficult one for Sam and the family, but because the plea agreement includes no jail time and no admission of facts, it was decided the plea deal is in the best interests of the family so that they can close this horrible chapter and turn their focus to mourning Chloe and fighting for cruise passenger safety by raising awareness about the need for all common carriers to adhere to window fall prevention laws designed to protect children from falling from windows," Winkleman said in a statement.

The negligent homicide charge carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison. In an Oct. 28 news release, the Puerto Rican Department of Justice said Anello "negligently exposed the child to the abyss through a window on the 11th floor of the cruise ship."

Winkleman said the plea agreement has no impact on the family's ongoing civil lawsuit against Royal Caribbean. The family claims the cruise line was negligent for failing to provide safety features on the windows.

"We are deep into the process of discovery in the Civil case having already taken several depositions and numerous upcoming depositions including the Captain of the ship," Winkleman said. "Sadly, all of the discovery and evidence taken so far in the case confirms that this was a tragic, preventable accident and that there are absolutely no grounds to bring criminal charges against Sam Anello."

He added that the question of why Royal Caribbean allowed the window to be open without warning remains unanswered.

"We will continue the fight for justice for Chloe and to hold Royal Caribbean accountable for its brazen failure to follow the standards designed precisely to prevent children from falling out of windows," he said.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Cruise ship toddler death: Chloe Wiegand's grandfather pleads guilty