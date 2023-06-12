Chloe Mitchell: man charged with murder of 21-year-old who went missing earlier this month

(Family Handout/PA)

A man has been charged with the murder of Chloe Mitchell, 21, who went missing in Northern Ireland earlier this month.

A huge search operation was launched after Ms Mitchell vanished in the early hours of Saturday June 3 from Ballymena town centre in Co Antrim.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder while a 34-year-old man has been charged with assisting offenders.

Both men are due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

It comes after suspected human remains were found on Sunday.

Community Rescue Service volunteers in thick undergrowth near the River Braid in Ballymena (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

DCI Richard Millar said: “Sadly today detectives have recovered suspected human remains in Ballymena, and while there has been no formal identification, we have now launched a murder enquiry into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell, who was a high risk missing person.

“Earlier this week we launched a criminal investigation into Chloe’s disappearance. Tragically, we now have reason to believe that Chloe was murdered.

“Our thoughts this evening are very much with Chloe’s family and we have specialist officers providing them with support at this heart-breaking time.

“I would like to thank the community in Ballymena and the Search and Rescue teams for their help in trying to find Chloe.”