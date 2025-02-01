Chloe Logie previews Fulham v Brentford

Brentford Women striker Chloe Logie has said the Bees want to “win as much as possible” as they prepare for a League Cup quarter-final against Fulham on Sunday (2:30pm kick-off).

After a narrow defeat to their west London rivals at home in the third round of the FA Cup, the Bees will travel to Motspur Park looking for revenge.

Karleigh Osborne’s side remain in three cups - League, Trophy and Capital - while also pushing for a league win and subsequent promotion.

Logie said they have ambitions to win as much as they can across all competitions.

“We want to win as much as possible and win the cups and the league. Why not? It would be a good season for us,” she said.

Logie scored a second-half equaliser last time the two sides faced off, with her strike into the top of the net getting the Bedfont Sports Club crowd on its feet.

She admitted it was the best feeling she has had so far this season, a campaign which has seen her score 36 goals so far.

“I’m pleased with myself and just want to keep doing better,” explained Logie. “The crowd behind me... that was probably the best feeling I’ve had this season so far.”

Reflecting on the loss last time out to Fulham, Logie said the side had taken lessons from the clash that they will take into Sunday.

“We’re all very excited - it was a tough game last time and we narrowly missed out. To come back and get a win at their ground would be nice,” she explained.

“We’ve learnt just to be patient and take our chances. It’s a 90-minute game and it’s not always going to be what we’re used to in the league.”

Last time out

Brentford won 5-4 against Saltdean United last weekend in a pulsating clash at Bedfont.

A Paula Holguin equaliser in the first half got the Bees going, before Nikki Woods’ goal on 77 minutes gave the hosts the lead.

Following a Saltdean equaliser, Brentford went ahead another two times, with the visitors able to equalise on both occasions to send the game to extra-time.

Woods’ final-minute strike in extra time proved to be the matchwinner, sending the Bees to this weekend’s quarter-final of the League Cup.

About Fulham

Fulham have cruised through the League Cup, opening their run with a 9-1 win over Bexhill United.

They followed that performance with a 4-0 win over Brentford’s league rivals, Denham United.

In league action, Fulham sit third in the London South East Premier table with eight wins and a draw from nine games. They hold five games in hand compared to league leaders Dartford.

Last time out, they secured a 4-0 league win over Newhaven, Madison Parsonson leading the way with a brace.

Match information

Tickets for Sunday’s clash are available here, adults £5 and under-18s £1.

Motspur Park is accessible via public transport, with Motspur Park the closest train station.

Free parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Match coverage

The club will have updates of the match against Fulham on social media, as well as a match report on the official website and our new official app.

Brentford Women B return to Greater London Premier Division action when they welcome Camden and Islington to Bedfont on Sunday (3pm kick-off).

The Bees are riding a wave of momentum following their JGMT Cup win last time out and will return home for the first time since mid-January.

Sunday's clash kicks off back-to-back league home games for Brentford as they eye a surge up the league table in the second half of the season.

Last time out

Brentford completed a comeback win on penalties against Kenningwell United last weekend.

The Bees found themselves 2-0 down at half-time, but a Chelsie Berry brace in the second half ensured the match went to penalties, where goalkeeper Freya Walker proved to be the hero.

The keeper saved three from the spot to ensure the visitors' JGMT Cup run continued, Brentford winning 3-2 on penalties.

About Camden and Islington United

Camden and Islington come into Sunday’s clash with zero wins from their 10 league games.

The side enjoyed a positive FA Cup run, beating Barton United 2-0 and Haddenham 1-0 in first and second round qualifying, respectively. They eventually fell to Aylesford 8-0 in the next round.

Last time out, Camden and Islington’s JGMT Cup run came to an end thanks to a 5-3 defeat to South London Laces-Spartans.