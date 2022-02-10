Chloe Kim's Boyfriend Evan Berle Celebrates Her History-Making Halfpipe Win with Sweet Tribute

chloe kim

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images Chloe Kim

Chloe Kim is getting some sweet support from her boyfriend Evan Berle.

Berle put up a flurry of Instagram Story posts following snowboarder Kim's gold medal win in the halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Kim's run netted a near-perfect score on Thursday morning local time, with the 21-year-old becoming the first woman in history to land back-to-back 1080s in the event.

"Words cannot describe how proud I am of this girl right now!" Berle wrote atop an oceanside selfie of the couple that capped off his Story shares. "I am so honored to be a part of your life and this journey the last couple years."

"You have worked so hard for this moment. I love you so much," he concluded, tacking on a red heart emoji and tagging his girlfriend.

chloe kim

Evan Berle/Instagram Chloe Kim and Evan Berle

chloe kim

Chloe Kim/Instagram Chloe Kim's medal

Kim defended her PyeongChang title and secured first place in the women's halfpipe for a second consecutive Games.

In her first run at Beijing's Zhangjiakou venue, the athlete threw down an epic performance with a 900 and two 1080s for a score of 94. On the second run, she fell when she attempted a 1260 move.

Her third run — which was her victory lap, as no other competitor had even come close to her score — Kim once again went for the 1260, but fell.

"I'm not gonna lie, I had probably one of the worst practices I've ever had which does not put you in a good place mentally, especially out here," Kim told NBC after winning the gold. "So I was dealing with all sorts of emotions, self-doubt, but when I was getting ready to drop into my first run, I just reminded myself it's a brand new run and I just have to land it now. I'm so happy I was able to do that."

Last fall, Kim spoke to PEOPLE about the pressure she felt heading into the Olympic halfpipe as the reigning gold medalist.

"I don't like the whole defending-title thing. I don't like it because it's been four years since the last Olympics. People change. And I think every Olympics, because of the gap between the two Olympics, you become a whole new person," she said.

"It's not like you defending the title. It's like, 'Let's see how you've improved. Let's see how you better yourself.' Who cares about defending a title? It's cool and all — it's cool if someone wins two gold medals. As an athlete, I don't really care about that. I care more about how I can ride," Kim shared.

"Also, I feel like that's what adds a lot of pressure to athletes. It's those types of things that people say. I'm not defending anything. I just want to go have fun, do my best and feel good about my riding. That's what I want," the Togethxr co-founder added.

Berle, a skateboarder, regularly shares photos of himself and Kim on his social media accounts. The two have been dating since Jan. 2020.

Last January, he celebrated their anniversary with photos and video footage from their first year as a couple, captioning the sweet post, "One year down, many more to go."

"Happy anniversary beautiful girl, you make every single part of life better and I am so lucky to spend everyday with my best friend," Berle concluded.

To learn more about all the Olympic hopefuls, visit TeamUSA.org. Watch the Winter Olympics, beginning February 3 on NBC.