Chloe Kim Opens Up About Sharing Her Experiences Feeling 'Alienated' as a Korean American Snowboarder

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shafiq Najib
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chloe Kim
    American snowboarder
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Chloe Kim of Team United States poses for a portrait during the Team USA Beijing 2022 Olympic shoot on September 12, 2021 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images for Team USA)
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Chloe Kim of Team United States poses for a portrait during the Team USA Beijing 2022 Olympic shoot on September 12, 2021 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images for Team USA)

Tom Pennington/Getty

Chloe Kim has been a trailblazing snowboarder in many ways, though she acknowledges the experience of being a first in her field has at times made her feel "a little alienated."

"I think that it was always difficult to be the outsider in a way," Kim, told PEOPLE, of being the first Korean American medalist in a sport dominated mostly by white athletes. (According to NPR, the lack of diversity in the sports has been on display at this year's Winter Olympics in Beijing, where Team USA has 48 athletes participating in the snowboarding competition, none of whom are Black and only a small fraction of whom are people of color.)

"But honestly, I think in the past few years just being more outspoken about my experiences has opened everyone's eyes, especially around me," continued Kim, who chatted with PEOPLE this week at an event to launch her partnership with Purina Pro Plan.

"Being the person to make some change happen is really important to me, so being able to achieve that in some ways feels good," she affirmed.

Chloe Kim
Chloe Kim

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Chloe Kim

RELATED: Chloe Kim Is the First Woman in Olympic History to Win Back-to-Back Gold in Halfpipe

Kim has been involved in the sport since she was a teenager. Snowboarding has always been on the top of her priority list growing up, which played a massive role in her success at a very young age. At 17, she won her first gold medal in halfpipe at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, which further catapulted her into international stardom.

Earlier this year in Beijing, Kim again shocked the world by defending her title and securimg first place in the women's halfpipe for a second consecutive Games.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chloe Kim
Chloe Kim

Patrick Smith/Getty

But being in the spotlight comes with unexpected responsibilities and burdens — including intense pressure that eventually takes a toll on athletes' mental health.

When asked about how she coped with the situation, Kim says, "I just do."

RELATED: Snowboarder Chloe Kim on Overcoming Pressure to 'Be Perfect,' Taking 'Better Care of Myself'

"I've been on a really long mental health journey," she told PEOPLE this week, "so it's been really helpful getting the help I need like seeing a therapist."

She continued, "Being more open and outspoken with my family about everything that's going on in my life has been helpful so then when I got to Beijing I feel like I set myself up for success in the aspect so I was able to handle it pretty well."

Kim also shared that her family is her inspiration to persevere when going through the hardships of being a professional athlete.

"Just knowing that they worked so hard to support me throughout this journey and just really acknowledging that," she said. "Everything I do is for myself but also for them in some ways, so that's important to me."

RELATED: Olympian Chloe Kim on How Her New Film Is a Love Letter to Her Family: 'They Are My No. 1 Fans'

Purina Pro Plan Partners with Pro Snowboarder Chloe Kim to Launch the Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge Dog owners nationwide are invited to log miles with their dog, in an attempt to reach one million collective miles, unlocking a donation to help dogs in need Explore Pro Plan Sport Formulas ST. LOUIS, April 19, 2022 &#x002013; Purina Pro Plan is teaming up with professional snowboarder Chloe Kim and her dog Reese to kick off the Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge, a movement encouraging people to get active with their dogs and discover how Pro Plan Sport&#x002019;s game-changing nutrition fuels dogs&#x002019; active lifestyles. Starting April 19, whether it&#x002019;s running, hiking, or even going for a swim, dog owners nationwide can track miles with their dog on activity logging app Strava and contribute to one million collective miles. Visit the Pro Plan Sport Hub to register now. &#x00201c;As an athlete, I know that my performance starts with the nutrition I put in my body, and the same is true for my dog, Reese,&#x00201d; said Kim. &#x00201c;I&#x002019;m excited to team up with Pro Plan to launch the Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge because Reese and I love staying active together, and Pro Plan Sport gives her the strength and stamina to conquer any adventure.&#x00201d; As a part of the Million Mile Challenge, Pro Plan Sport is donating up to $100,000 (ten cents for every mile logged between April 19, 2022, and May 17, 2022) to Athletes for Animals, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that connects athletes with a shared passion for animals and focuses its efforts on protecting the welfare of homeless pets nationwide. &#x00201c;We are so excited to shine a light on the incredible bond between people and their active dogs with the Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge,&#x00201d; said Kristen Beckerle, senior brand manager at Purina. &#x00201c;This is the perfect way for dog owners to enjoy outdoor adventures together, contribute to a great cause, and see first-hand how it all starts with the fine-tuned nutrition of Pro Plan Sport.&#x00201d; Chloe Kim and Reese for Purina Pro SportGallery ImagePlay a external video Chloe runningGallery Image ReeseGallery Image Chloe Kim and Reese for Purina Pro SportGallery Image Chloe Kim and Reese for Purina Pro SportGallery Image Formulated for active, athletic dogs, Pro Plan Sport Performance formulas feature an optimized protein-to-fat ratio, real meat as the #1 ingredient, and high-quality nutrition specialized for each life stage; including new formulas for senior dogs and puppies. So, you can feel confident you&#x002019;re fueling your dog&#x002019;s best throughout his active, adventurous life. To learn more about Pro Plan Sport, or to sign up for the Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge, visit proplansport.com. Help make a difference and get moving today. About Nestl&#xe9; Purina PetCare Nestl&#xe9; Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world&#39;s most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition. Purina Pro Plan is a leader in the advanced nutrition category, with more than 140 targeted formulas to help your pet thrive throughout every stage of life. For more information, visit www.proplan.com or follow @ProPlan on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook. Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive. Purina is part of Nestl&#xe9;, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news. About Athletes for Animals Athletes for Animals was founded in 2013 by Kelly and David Backes. Athletes for Animals is a united team of professional athletes with a shared passion for advocating, rescuing and protecting the welfare of homeless pets nationwide. For the last nine years, the organization has successfully partnered with athletes to educate the public about responsible pet ownership, promote pet adoption, raise funds and has distributed just under one million in grant awards to support best practices in animal welfare. The vision is an increased respect for all companion animals, so that we can, &quot;Team Up For Our Greatest Fans!&quot; Media Contacts: Janette Artea / jartea@golin.com / 214-202-0698 Niky Roberts / niky.roberts@purina.nestle.com / 314-982-3958
Purina Pro Plan Partners with Pro Snowboarder Chloe Kim to Launch the Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge Dog owners nationwide are invited to log miles with their dog, in an attempt to reach one million collective miles, unlocking a donation to help dogs in need Explore Pro Plan Sport Formulas ST. LOUIS, April 19, 2022 – Purina Pro Plan is teaming up with professional snowboarder Chloe Kim and her dog Reese to kick off the Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge, a movement encouraging people to get active with their dogs and discover how Pro Plan Sport’s game-changing nutrition fuels dogs’ active lifestyles. Starting April 19, whether it’s running, hiking, or even going for a swim, dog owners nationwide can track miles with their dog on activity logging app Strava and contribute to one million collective miles. Visit the Pro Plan Sport Hub to register now. “As an athlete, I know that my performance starts with the nutrition I put in my body, and the same is true for my dog, Reese,” said Kim. “I’m excited to team up with Pro Plan to launch the Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge because Reese and I love staying active together, and Pro Plan Sport gives her the strength and stamina to conquer any adventure.” As a part of the Million Mile Challenge, Pro Plan Sport is donating up to $100,000 (ten cents for every mile logged between April 19, 2022, and May 17, 2022) to Athletes for Animals, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that connects athletes with a shared passion for animals and focuses its efforts on protecting the welfare of homeless pets nationwide. “We are so excited to shine a light on the incredible bond between people and their active dogs with the Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge,” said Kristen Beckerle, senior brand manager at Purina. “This is the perfect way for dog owners to enjoy outdoor adventures together, contribute to a great cause, and see first-hand how it all starts with the fine-tuned nutrition of Pro Plan Sport.” Chloe Kim and Reese for Purina Pro SportGallery ImagePlay a external video Chloe runningGallery Image ReeseGallery Image Chloe Kim and Reese for Purina Pro SportGallery Image Chloe Kim and Reese for Purina Pro SportGallery Image Formulated for active, athletic dogs, Pro Plan Sport Performance formulas feature an optimized protein-to-fat ratio, real meat as the #1 ingredient, and high-quality nutrition specialized for each life stage; including new formulas for senior dogs and puppies. So, you can feel confident you’re fueling your dog’s best throughout his active, adventurous life. To learn more about Pro Plan Sport, or to sign up for the Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge, visit proplansport.com. Help make a difference and get moving today. About Nestlé Purina PetCare Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition. Purina Pro Plan is a leader in the advanced nutrition category, with more than 140 targeted formulas to help your pet thrive throughout every stage of life. For more information, visit www.proplan.com or follow @ProPlan on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook. Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news. About Athletes for Animals Athletes for Animals was founded in 2013 by Kelly and David Backes. Athletes for Animals is a united team of professional athletes with a shared passion for advocating, rescuing and protecting the welfare of homeless pets nationwide. For the last nine years, the organization has successfully partnered with athletes to educate the public about responsible pet ownership, promote pet adoption, raise funds and has distributed just under one million in grant awards to support best practices in animal welfare. The vision is an increased respect for all companion animals, so that we can, "Team Up For Our Greatest Fans!" Media Contacts: Janette Artea / jartea@golin.com / 214-202-0698 Niky Roberts / niky.roberts@purina.nestle.com / 314-982-3958

Justin Lubke/Purina Pro Plan

Her latest collaboration project with Purina Pro Plan involving her dog Reese, a miniature Australian shepherd, kicked off on April 19. The Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge movement encourages people to get active with their dogs and discover how the brand's nutrition plan can fuel their canine companion's active lifestyles.

Additionally, a donation of up to $100,000 will also be made by Pro Plan Sport to Athletes for Animals non-profit organization that focuses on protecting the welfare of homeless pets nationwide.

"Just get out there, get active," the Kim told PEOPLE of the program. "And also, maybe get a dog because they're the best."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Talbot earns shutout as Minnesota Wild blank Montreal Canadiens 2-0

    MONTREAL — Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has delivered since he was acquired by the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline. Fellow netminder Cam Talbot has also raised his game since the deal. Talbot made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season in Minnesota’s 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. He's pleased that his strong play of late has come as the Wild try to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. "It means that much more," Talbot

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • LA Kings beat Columbus 2-1, take step toward playoff spot

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phillip Danault scored his career-high 24th goal, Dustin Brown also scored in the first period and the Los Angeles Kings took a big step toward a playoff berth with a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Jonathan Quick made 21 saves for the third-place Kings in just their second win in six games. The Kings couldn’t find the net again after their two first-period goals despite outshooting the Jackets 38-22, but their lead stood up. Los Angeles is in a t

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p