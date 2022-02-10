Chloe Kim Makes History as the First Woman in Olympic History to Win Back-to-Back Gold in Halfpipe

Karen Mizoguchi
·3 min read
In this article:
Chloe Kim has won another gold!

Snowboarder Kim, 21, defended her PyeongChang title and secured first place in the women's halfpipe for a second consecutive Games.

In her first run at Beijing's Zhangjiakou venue, Kim threw down an epic performance with a 900 and two 1080s for an astonishing score of 94 that even brought her to happy tears. On run No. 2, she fell when she attempted a 1260 move. Lastly, on her third run, which was her victory lap as no other competitor even came close to her score, Kim once again went for the 1260, but fell.

Four years ago, at age 17, the snowboarder shocked the world with a near-perfect score and became the first woman in history to land back-to-back 1080s. Now with her victory in China, Kim is the first woman to win back-to-back gold medals in the women's halfpipe event.

RELATED: Olympic Snowboarder Chloe Kim on Princeton, Mental Health and Defending Her Gold in Beijing

Following the 2018 Games, the athlete took a brief hiatus from snowboarding to attend Princeton University. Due to the COVID pandemic, she took courses online until May 2020.

After spending 22 months away from her sport, Kim returned to competition in January 2021 and came out the gate with a win at the Laax Open, claiming her sixth halfpipe title at the X Games.

Last fall, Kim spoke to PEOPLE about the pressure she felt heading into the Olympic halfpipe as the reigning gold medalist.

"I don't like the whole defending title thing. I don't like it because it's been four years since the last Olympics. People change. And I think every Olympics, because of the gap between the two Olympics, you become a whole new person," she said.

"It's not like you defending the title. It's like, 'Let's see how you've improved. Let's see how you better yourself.' Who cares about defending a title? It's cool and all, it's cool if someone wins two gold medals. As an athlete, I don't really care about that. I care more about how I can ride," Kim shared.

"Also, I feel like that's what adds a lot of pressure to athletes. It's those types of things that people say. I'm not defending anything. I just want to go have fun, do my best and feel good about my riding. That's what I want," the Togethxr co-founder added.

RELATED: The Games Have Begun! See Which Countries Have Won Medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics So Far

As for being called the GOAT (greatest of all time) in snowboarding, Kim said, "I'm never going to think of myself as the best. I feel like there's so much I can do and I don't think I deserve to be called the best," adding, "I think I want to continue progressing as an athlete, as a person. Then I'll be comfortable with that, I guess."

More recently, Kim told PEOPLE that her goal in Beijing is to enjoy the Olympic experience.

"I just want to go out there and do the best I can, but also acknowledge I'm at the freaking Olympics. That's kind of a big deal," she said. "I think my first one, I was really, really excited, but there was so much going on and so much uncertainty in a way that I didn't know what to expect. I didn't know what was happening, but now that I actually know how it's going to go down, I feel like I'll be able to experience it more."

To learn more about all the Olympic hopefuls, visit TeamUSA.org. Watch the Winter Olympics, beginning February 3 on NBC.

