Chloe Kim lands frontside 1260 in practice, something no woman has landed in competition

Chloe Kim landed a frontside 1260 in halfpipe practice earlier this week, something no woman has landed in competition. (Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)

18-year-old Chloe Kim dominated at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, earlier this year, becoming the youngest female to win the gold medal in the women’s halfpipe in Olympic history.

It seems, just three months later, that Kim is at it again.

While practicing at Mammoth Mountain in California earlier this week, Kim landed a frontside 1260 — something no woman has landed before in a halfpipe contest.

Kim told TransWorld Snowboarding that she had only been working on the trick for “probably three days,” and that fans will likely see her attempt the trick again in competition soon.

“It feels pretty good to put it down, and you’ll definitely see it in competition next season,” Kim told TransWorld Snowboarding.

Kim is already the only woman to land back-to-back 1080s in competition, which she did in PyeongChang.

Based on her Instagram video, it seems that Kim’s time at the top of the snowboarding world is far from over.

